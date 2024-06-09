Watch Here : Heartwarming Video Shows Noa Argamni's Emotional Reunion With Her Father After Being Freed From Hamas

An emotional video circulating on social media captures the heartwarming moment when Noa Argamni, who was held captive by Hamas militants, reunites with her father after being rescued by Israeli forces. The rescue operation, described as intricate, successfully freed Argamani and three other hostages who were abducted during the Supernova music festival in Israel on October 7 last year.

Israel is “failing to achieve any of its stated objectives” –@brhodes Here’s Noa Agramani rescued by Israel and reunited with her dad. 🇮🇱❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZySh0Ek9Sq — Sia Kordestani (@SiaKordestani) June 8, 2024

Argamani, a Chinese-born Israeli citizen, spent eight agonizing months in captivity. The 26-year-old’s tearful embrace with her father, Yakov Argamani, upon their reunion is deeply moving. Another widely shared photo depicts the father-daughter duo joyfully posing with Coca Colas in a hospital room at the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv.

Noa Agramani and her father reunited. pic.twitter.com/96yXlRsoQI — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) June 8, 2024

Remarkably, Argamani’s rescue coincided with her father’s birthday, leading him to express gratitude for the unexpected gift. However, amidst the celebration, Yakov emphasizes the importance of ensuring the safe return of all remaining hostages, stressing the need for relentless efforts to reunite them with their families in Israel.

Rescued Israeli hostage Noa Argamani, 25, smiles with joy as she receives a phone call from Israeli President Isaac Herzog after she underwent a medical evaluation in an Israeli hospital. The young woman was held hostage for 245 days. pic.twitter.com/r7iTf7YTXU — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 8, 2024

In a touching moment, Argamani speaks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog over the phone, conveying her profound gratitude for her liberation. “Thank you for everything, thank you for this moment,” she expresses emotionally.

Two videos, 245 days apart. One video shows the sheer terror, anguish and fear of a young woman fearing for her life. The other video shows pure joy, relief and happiness after experiencing freedom for the first time in 8 months. 🎥 @bringhomenow pic.twitter.com/o8n8weISbV — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 8, 2024

Later, Argamani is reunited with her mother, Liora, who battles stage four brain cancer. Liora had fervently wished to embrace her daughter again, fearing her time was limited due to her illness. In a letter addressed to US President Joe Biden in December 2023, Liora pleaded for her daughter’s freedom, driven by the desire for one last embrace with her only child before her health deteriorates further.

“The best birthday present” Yaakov, Noa’s father celebrated his birthday tonight – alongside his daughter who was rescued this morning from captivity. Courtesy of Ichilov hospital. pic.twitter.com/qlmv5VJStR — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) June 8, 2024

Israeli people celebrate outside Noa Argamani’s house her release. Israelis see this operation as one step closer towards victory over evil. pic.twitter.com/PtmOGu4jy9 — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) June 8, 2024

The harrowing incident of Argamani’s abduction was captured on video, stirring widespread outrage. The footage depicted her desperate cries for help as she was forcibly taken by Hamas militants, reaching out to her boyfriend Avinatan Or, who was also kidnapped. Or remains among the 116 hostages still held in Gaza, awaiting his own liberation.

The EMOTIONAL moment the rescued hostages reunited with their loved ones. Keep in prayer the 120 hostages who are still being held in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/RoAgqUM3gY — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) June 8, 2024

