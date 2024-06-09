Watch Here : Heartwarming Video Shows Noa Argamni's Emotional Reunion With Her Father After Being Freed From Hamas

The harrowing incident of Argamani’s abduction was captured on video, stirring widespread outrage. The footage depicted her desperate cries for help as she was forcibly taken by Hamas militants, reaching out to her boyfriend Avinatan Or, who was also kidnapped. Or remains among the 116 hostages still held in Gaza, awaiting his own liberation.

An emotional video circulating on social media captures the heartwarming moment when Noa Argamni, who was held captive by Hamas militants, reunites with her father after being rescued by Israeli forces. The rescue operation, described as intricate, successfully freed Argamani and three other hostages who were abducted during the Supernova music festival in Israel on October 7 last year.

Argamani, a Chinese-born Israeli citizen, spent eight agonizing months in captivity. The 26-year-old’s tearful embrace with her father, Yakov Argamani, upon their reunion is deeply moving. Another widely shared photo depicts the father-daughter duo joyfully posing with Coca Colas in a hospital room at the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv.

Remarkably, Argamani’s rescue coincided with her father’s birthday, leading him to express gratitude for the unexpected gift. However, amidst the celebration, Yakov emphasizes the importance of ensuring the safe return of all remaining hostages, stressing the need for relentless efforts to reunite them with their families in Israel.

In a touching moment, Argamani speaks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog over the phone, conveying her profound gratitude for her liberation. “Thank you for everything, thank you for this moment,” she expresses emotionally.

Later, Argamani is reunited with her mother, Liora, who battles stage four brain cancer. Liora had fervently wished to embrace her daughter again, fearing her time was limited due to her illness. In a letter addressed to US President Joe Biden in December 2023, Liora pleaded for her daughter’s freedom, driven by the desire for one last embrace with her only child before her health deteriorates further.

