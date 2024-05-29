Watch: Indian Troops Win Tug of War Against Chinese Troops During UN Peacekeeping Mission in Sudan, Video Goes Viral

Indian troops deployed as part of a United Nations Peacekeeping mission in Sudan came out victorious against the Chinese troops in a Tug of War contest, according to the Army officials. A viral video of the the event has been doing the rounds recently. It reflects the mutual companionship amongst the troops as well as the healthy competitive spirit exhibited that both the troops displayed.

In a demonstration of physical strength and teamwork, Indian soldiers secured a notable win over the Chinese contingent in a friendly yet spirited competition as they displayed their determination to win over the chinese counterparts.

#WATCH | Indian troops won a Tug of War that took place between them and Chinese troops during deployment in Sudan, Africa under a UN Peacekeeping mission: Army officials (Viral video confirmed by Indian Army officials) pic.twitter.com/EpnGKURPa3 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2024

The United Nations Mission in Sudan (UNMIS) was established by the UN Security Council under Resolution 1590 of March 24, 2005, in response to the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement between the government of Sudan and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement on January 9, 2005. The mission’s objectives include supporting the implementation of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement, providing humanitarian assistance, protecting and promoting human rights, and offering support to the African Union Mission in Sudan.

The viral video depicting the Indian troops’ triumph serves as a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the peacekeepers deployed in challenging environments. As they continue to fulfill their duties under the UN mandate, their commitment to upholding peace and security remains unwavering.

Such healthy competitions reflect the strong bonds of cooperation and solidarity fostered within the multinational peacekeeping force operating in Sudan. Such friendly competitions serve to boost morale and camaraderie among the troops while reinforcing the mission’s overarching goal of promoting peace and stability in the region.

