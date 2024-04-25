WHO Report Sounds Alarm on Adolescent Alcohol and E-cigarette Use

The World Health Organization’s European branch has deemed the widespread use of alcohol and e-cigarettes among adolescents as “alarming,” urging measures to curb access, according to a report released on Thursday. Drawing from survey data collected from 280,000 young individuals aged 11, 13, and 15 across Europe, Central Asia, and Canada, the WHO highlighted a troubling trend in substance use among youth.

“The long-term implications of these patterns are significant, and policy-makers cannot afford to overlook these troubling discoveries,” stated the health organization.

The report revealed that 57 percent of 15-year-olds had consumed alcohol at least once, with girls slightly surpassing boys at 59 percent compared to 56 percent. Notably, while overall drinking had declined among boys, it had risen among girls. Current alcohol use, defined as consumption within the last 30 days, was reported by eight percent of 11-year-old boys and five percent of girls. By age 15, however, the figures had shifted, with 38 percent of girls and 36 percent of boys reporting recent alcohol consumption.

“These findings underscore the accessibility and normalization of alcohol, emphasizing the urgent need for stronger policy interventions to safeguard children and adolescents from alcohol-related harms,” emphasized WHO Europe, which comprises 53 countries, including several in Central Asia.

Additionally, nine percent of teenagers disclosed experiencing “significant drunkenness” — having been intoxicated at least twice — a rate that escalated from five percent among 13-year-olds to 20 percent for 15-year-olds, indicating a concerning upward trend in youth alcohol abuse.

Furthermore, the report flagged the rising prevalence of e-cigarette usage among teenagers, surpassing traditional cigarette use. While smoking rates decreased, with 13 percent of 11-15 year-olds having smoked in 2022 — two percentage points lower than four years prior — e-cigarette adoption surged, with around 32 percent of 15-year-olds having used them, and 20 percent reporting recent usage.

Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, emphasized the urgent need for policy interventions, including increased taxes, availability restrictions, advertising regulations, and flavoring bans, to address this serious public health threat. The report underscored that engaging in risky behaviors during adolescence could shape future behavior, with early substance use linked to heightened addiction risk, imposing significant costs on individuals and society alike. While cannabis use experienced a slight decline, with 12 percent of 15-year-olds ever using it, down four percentage points over four years, the challenges posed by adolescent substance use persist.