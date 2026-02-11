Businessman Sharadbhai Zaveri becomes Param Pujya Muniraj Shri Shaurya Bhushan Vijay Ji Maharaj Saheb after Jain Diksha today

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 11, 2026 19:37:16 IST

Param Pujya Muniraj Shri Shaurya Bhushan Vijay Ji Maharaj Saheb seen taking Diksha from Gurudev Pandit Maharaj Saheb

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11: The Diksha Mahotsav of Mulund-based businessman Sharadbhai Zaveri was held in a grand and meaningful manner today, on 11th February, 2026 at Mulund West, Mumbai.

At the age of 69, with the energy and enthusiasm of a young seeker, Mumukshu Ratna Shri Sharadbhai Chatrabhujbhai Zaveri accepted Diksha in a memorable ceremony that has become a proud moment in the history of Mulund. He will now be known as ” Param Pujya Muniraj Shri Shaurya Bhushan Vijay Ji Maharaj Saheb”.

The Gurudev of the newly initiated monk, well known in the Jain community for his depth of knowledge—Gachchhadhipati Acharya Bhagwant Shrimad Vijay Yugbhushan Surishwarji Maharaja (Pandit Maharaj Saheb)—while giving his Heetshiksha (guidance), said:

“You have taken Diksha like a lion at a later age—now live it with the same strength and courage. Walk firmly on the path shown by the Tirthankars, keeping their Aagnya at the centre of your spiritual life. Make such a strong effort in your life that what you have renounced never returns, even in thought.”

The Gurudev’s words deeply touched everyone present.

It is worth mentioning that during the celebrations, thousands of visitors viewed the ‘Jinshasanam’ exhibition. People were surprised and inspired to learn about the contributions of the Mohajit Samuday to Jainism. The main attractions included the 11 stages of the path to liberation, a 9-foot idol, and replicas of important Jain Tirths.

A video on the protection of Shatrunjaya Tirth drew special attention and became a key topic of discussion among visitors. This was shared by Shri Nishitbhai Zaveri.

Hemant M. Shah – jyot public relation and govt relation, based in Canada, specially flew to Mumbai for this Diksha Mahotsav. He informed that for the First Time, a Diksha exhibition was held, highlighting importance of jain Shashan! This.5 days Diksha Vijay Prasthan with the auspicious blessings of his holiness Yugbhushan Suri Ji.M.S. was truly unique and memorable.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 7:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

