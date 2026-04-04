Will Kitty Song Covey And Min Ho Return In XO, Kitty Season 4? Shocking Season 3 Twist Hints At Big Comeback Ahead

Fans of KISS have experienced exhaustion from the show’s unpredictable love story and its academic disasters, while the third part of the series has reached its highest point with Kitty Song Covey and Min Ho displaying their most intense romantic tension.

The Season 3 finale provided essential clues about their relationship status because Kitty continues to face her mother’s heritage while dealing with her complex emotions.

The show’s emotional turning point, which left viewers questioning whether the two main characters would unite or continue their existing relationship, has led to a demand for a fourth season.

Kitty Song Covey’s Emotional Evolution

The fourth chapter depends on Kitty Song Covey’s development from her role as a matchmaker to her new identity as a woman who values her own personal growth.

Kitty discovered her true self during her time in Seoul because she managed to overcome her past relationships, which had previously controlled her life. The upcoming fourth season will show her return to KISS because she gained a clearer understanding of her mission.

The relationship between her and Min Ho has changed from their previous combative exchanges to a deeper, more authentic one, which will lead to her forthcoming return when she finally expresses her previously ignored emotions.

Min Ho’s Romantic Arc and Future Returns

Min Ho shows the most extreme character development because he moves from being an uninterested socialite to becoming a faithful friend.

The season 3 finale ended with Min Ho making an audacious statement that put his relationship with Kitty at risk. The series needs to establish his family obligations and his love for Kitty to create a successful storytelling comeback.

The framework is already in place: his character now possesses the emotional maturity to support Kitty’s independence rather than just chasing her.

The new development will create a relationship based on mutual respect which will replace the normal high school relationship patterns when they come back.

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