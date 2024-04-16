Gujarat Couple Embraces Jain Monkhood, Donates Rs 200 Crore

A well-off Jain couple from Gujarat, Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife, have made a remarkable decision to relinquish their wealth and embrace a life of monkhood. Their generous contribution of Rs 200 crore, representing their entire life savings, was announced during a grand ceremony held in February. This event, attended by numerous spectators, witnessed the couple showering onlookers with money while standing atop a decorated truck. Later this month, the Bhandaris will formally embark on their journey of renunciation.

Based in Himmatnagar, Gujarat, Bhavesh Bhandari is a businessman primarily involved in the construction industry. The couple’s decision to embrace monkhood was inspired by their children, a 19-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old son, who had taken the same path in 2022. Following in their children’s footsteps, Bhavesh and his wife will undertake the vow of renunciation, known as “diksha,” to embrace the lifestyle of Jain ascetics known as “Saiyam Jeevan.”

Also Read : Over 7.5 Million boAt Users’ Personal Data Exposed in Data Breach – Are You Affected?

“Saiyam” signifies restraint, while “Jeevan” denotes life, encapsulating a lifestyle centered around self-discipline and spirituality rather than material pursuits. In a symbolic gesture of surrendering their riches, the couple participated in a four-kilometer procession in February, during which they donated all their possessions, including mobile phones and air conditioners.

VIDEO | Gujarat-based businessman Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife donated their lifetime earnings of over Rs 200 crore to adopt monkhood. The couple led a procession in Sabarkantha, Gujarat, yesterday as they donated all their belongings. (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/eWu9IQEZo3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 16, 2024

On April 22, Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife will formalize their commitment to asceticism by severing all familial ties and relinquishing material possessions. This lifestyle involves walking barefoot across the country and sustaining themselves solely through alms.

The Bhandari family’s decision to embrace monkhood reflects a profound dedication to Jain principles and spiritual values. Their journey exemplifies the essence of Jainism, where individuals forsake worldly attachments and embrace a life of simplicity, humility, and spiritual pursuit.