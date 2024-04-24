Alleged Extortion Incident Unfolds in Delhi's Paharganj; Victim Forced into Compromising Position

Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, a user on a microblogging site, on Tuesday reported that a man was allegedly harassed and extorted by goons within a hotel room in Delhi’s Paharganj area.

She shedded light on the distressing incident and said that the man was a conference attendee staying at a budget hotel near Paharganj when he was targeted by “4-5 goons” who forcefully entered his room accompanied by a woman. The victim was reportedly slapped, physically assaulted, and coerced into posing alongside the naked woman while photographs were taken. The assailants then demanded a sum of ₹15,000 under threat of exposing the compromising images.

The disturbing ordeal was shared by an X user on her social media handle her tweet, Ms. Bhardwaj elaborated, “He was asked to pay 15,000 rupees to leave. He hasn’t lodged a complaint because it seems that the police were also involved. He paid up and ran from there.”

DO NOT BOOK CHEAP HOTELS IN PAHARGANJ, DELHI Got a frantic call from a friend. Her colleague who was in Delhi for a conference near Paharganj booked a cheap hotel because he had to just keep his luggage and go for a conference After his work when he came back to hotel to pick… — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) April 23, 2024

The incident has garnered significant attention on social media, accumulating over 1.4 million views and numerous comments expressing concern and sharing personal experiences regarding safety in Paharganj.

“Paharganj is filled with thieves and pickpocket. I got surrounded by four guys trying to steal my phone and wallet. I was alert so attempt thwarted, but many people get robbed. Sab ka setting hai hotel walon ke saath. If you can afford to, then always book a proper name brand hotel in Delhi.” one user wrote on X.

Addressing the situation, Ms. Bhardwaj revealed that the Delhi Police have initiated contact and are actively investigating the matter. The involvement of a purported police officer among the assailants is reportedly under scrutiny.

DO NOT BOOK CHEAP HOTELS IN PAHARGANJ, DELHI Got a frantic call from a friend. Her colleague who was in Delhi for a conference near Paharganj booked a cheap hotel because he had to just keep his luggage and go for a conference After his work when he came back to hotel to pick… — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) April 23, 2024

In response to the incident, users on social media underlined the reputation of Paharganj as an area associated with criminal activities and cautioned against booking accommodations in less reputable hotels. Recommendations included opting for well-known hotel brands and utilizing online booking platforms to mitigate potential risks.

Also read: Foreign Meth Labs Busted in Greater Noida, Seizing Drugs Worth Crores; International Syndicate Suspected