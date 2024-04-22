Foreign Meth Labs Busted in Greater Noida, Seizing Drugs Worth Crores; International Syndicate Suspected

The police in Greater Noida have dismantled three methamphetamine (meth) labs operated by foreign nationals inside rented accommodations in the past year, uncovering a huge stock of illicit drugs that is valued at hundreds of crores. The most recent raid was carried out on April 17 and resulted in the arrest of four Nigerian nationals. The raid led to the seizure of 26.67 kg of methylenedioxyphenethylamine (MDMA), commonly known as MDMA or ecstasy with an estimated worth of ₹100 crore.

Law enforcement officials believe that these busts may only scratch the surface of a larger international drug syndicate.

Last year, two separate yet interlinked operations were carried out on May 16 and May 30 which led to the discovery of over 75 kg of MDMA, as well as resulting in the arrest of approximately a dozen foreigners. The seized meth found from these two incidents altogether uexceeded the value of ₹350 crore, according to police estimates.

In each of the cases, authorities found new evidence that suggested that the foreigners who belonged to the lower tier of the syndicate were engaged in manufacturing the substance in its pure form within the residential properties in Greater Noida. The process of making it from scratch involved cooking meth using raw materials supplied by their contacts based in Delhi. After the drug was prepared, it was dried and molded into solid bricks before being distributed to networks in Delhi for further exportation to Europe.

For the export of the drug, the traffickers employ unconventional methods to export the meth, utilizing lesser-known shopping apps to disguise drug shipments. Methamphetamine was concealed within everyday items like shoes, hair extensions, and textile bales destined for international markets.

Police noted that the choice of Greater Noida was also influenced by the availability of certain raw materials, such as Ephedrine, a controlled substance prohibited under the NDPS Act.

Greater Noida, owing to its sparsely populated residential areas and convenient proximity to Delhi, emerged as an attractive location for meth production, offering a blend of seclusion and accessibility.

Ephedrine, despite its pharmaceutical usage, has a significant price premium in the illicit market. While costing ₹80,000 to ₹90,000 per kg domestically, it garners ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh per kg in the black market. Its rare availability and inflated prices abroad further act as incentives for its operations in Greater Noida.

Despite the elaborate conceal the procurement and shipment of the drug, law enforcement agencies have intercepted several drug shipments using intelligence and insider information.

All the foreign individuals who have been arrested in connection with these cases are currently in custody, with investigations still going on in order to unravel the intricate network of drug trafficking spanning from Greater Noida to international destinations.