“Chinta mat karo, POK humara tha, POK humara hai, aur POK hamara rahega (Don’t worry, POK was ours, POK is ours, and POK will be ours),” Union Minister and senior BJP leader, Rajnath Singh said at a rally in West Bengal’s Darjeeling. He further added considering the development taking place in India.

He said, “Aap chinta maat karo Bharat ki takat bhad rahi hai. Bharat ka development jitni tezi ke saath ho raha hai, Bharat ki prathistha antar rashtriya jagat mei jiss tarike se bhad rahi hai, Bharat ki arth vyavastha jitni teezi se aagey bhad rahi hai, aab PoK ke humare bhai, bhen swayam he maang karenge ki hum Bharat ke saath rehna chhahte hai (By worrying so much, India’s strength is increasing. How fast India’s development is progressing, how fast India’s demand is growing in the international world, how fast India’s economy is growing, our brothers in PoK will demand that we Want to live with India).

#WATCH | Darjeeling, West Bengal: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, “Don’t worry. PoK was, is, and will remain ours. India’s power is increasing…India’s prestige is increasing in the world and our economy is fast progressing. Now our brothers and sisters in PoK will… pic.twitter.com/esk8an6o6d — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

This POK statement was considered a moment of pride as it grabbed mass cheers and claps. The rally was held in West Bengal’s famous hill station, Darjeeling from where the BJP has nominated MP Raju Bista for the ongoing Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Rajnath Singh on Sunday did not forget to take a jibe at the TMC supremo, Mamata Banerjee over the recent incidents or call violence taking place in Bengal’s Sandeshkhali. He bashed the government calling it a government where the women are not safe. “The law and order situation in West Bengal has deteriorated to a great extent. If you want to develop any state the first condition is to improve the law and situation there. But in West Bengal the situation is different. Look at the incidents in Sandeshkhali. A government under whom women are not safe, should not stay in power,” Singh said.