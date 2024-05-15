Bareilly: Wife Dies In Trying To Save Her Husband By Robbers

A woman was shot dead while trying to fight with the robbers near Dunka in the area surrounding Shahi police station in Bareilly on May 14, 2024.

As per the police officials, the woman Hemlata, along with her husband Rajkumar, had gone to the wife’s parents’ place and were returning from there in the evening when they were surrounded by unknown men.

On the road connecting Dunka to Birpur Bakenia, Rajkumar was riding the bike when four unidentified men stopped them by showing the gun. They started beating him in the process to rob them. Seeing this, Hemlata tried to intervene and save her husband but immeditely after her first move, they shot her twice, on the chest and head, which led to her death. The accused also looted her jewellery.

In an interview with ANI, SSP of Bareilly, Sushil Ghule told, “The groom was heading home to Bakenia, along with his wife, from his in-law’s place around 8.30 pm. On the way, a gang of four men forced them to pull over and tried robbing them. As the couple tried to fight back, the accused opened fire resulting in the wife’s death.”

Rajkumar has been admitted to the hospital.

After the villagers heard of the incident, they accumulated outside the local police station for three hours and were not letting the dead body be taken.

“We have sent the wife’s body for post-mortem while her husband is receiving treatment at a hospital. A complaint has been registered against the unidentified accused and further investigation in underway,” the SSP told ANI.

The couple got married one-year ago.

