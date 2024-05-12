Cleric Arrested for Alleged Rape of Student, Videos Circulate on Social Media

The police have arrested a cleric in Ghaziabad on Saturday on charges of sexually assaulting a woman, identified as his student. The arrest followed the circulation of videos depicting the heinous incident on various social media platforms.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav provided details of the case, revealing that the alleged rape took place approximately two years ago during classes conducted by the cleric known as Zabbar. Shockingly, Zabbar had recorded videos of the assault and subsequently attempted to coerce the victim into establishing a relationship with him under threat of leaking the footage.

The accused serves as a cleric at a mosque located within the jurisdiction of the Mansuri police station area in the district.

Yadav stated, “The incident of rape occurred two years ago when the woman had attended some classes of the cleric named Zabbar. He had recorded some videos of the incident and was forcing the victim to establish a relationship with him, else he will leak the video.”

The distressing videos gained traction on social media platforms in recent days, prompting the victim’s family members to report the matter to the authorities.

In response to the complaint, law enforcement officials promptly registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against Zabbar. The accused has since been taken into custody for further investigation.

Additionally, the police are actively investigating whether the videos were originally posted online by the accused himself or by an accomplice.

The arrest underscores the urgent need for swift and decisive action against perpetrators of sexual violence, particularly those in positions of trust and authority. Authorities continue to encourage victims to come forward and report such crimes, assuring them of the full support of law enforcement agencies in seeking justice.

Show Full Article