Tragic Accident on Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway Claims Three Lives, Injures Several

A devastating road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway in Rajasthan’s Dausa district resulted in the loss of three lives from the same family and left half a dozen others injured, including four children, on Sunday.

The fatal incident occurred when a speeding truck collided with the car carrying the family from Ahmedabad to Haridwar near Bada village. The victims were identified as Hasmukh Patel, his wife Seemaben, and Mohan Bhai.

Bandikui police confirmed that the bodies of the deceased were transferred to the mortuary of Bandikui Sub District Hospital. Meanwhile, the injured individuals, including children, were rushed to Dausa District Hospital for medical treatment.

Neelam Makwara, one of the survivors of the accident, recounted the tragic events, stating that they were en route from Ahmedabad to Haridwar to immerse her mother’s ashes when the tragedy struck. “The truck hit the car near Bada village, claiming the lives of three people, including a couple,” she said.

According to the initial police investigation, a cow appeared suddenly in front of their car, prompting them to park on the roadside. Unfortunately, tragedy struck when a speeding truck collided with their stationary vehicle from behind, resulting in the tragic loss of three lives.

Duty Officer Jawan Singh elaborated on the sequence of events, stating, “A truck rammed them from behind, crushing three of them to death. The injured have been admitted to the hospital, and the deceased bodies have been placed in the mortuary of Bandikui Hospital.”

Further details regarding the accident are awaited as authorities continue their investigation into the tragic incident.

