Haryana CM Unveils 10% Reservation For Agniveers In Constable, SPO, And Forest Guard Roles

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday announced a series of steps for ex-Agniveers, saying they will be provided 10 per cent horizontal reservation in direct recruitment to the posts of Constable, Mining Guard, Forest Guard, Jail Warden, and SPO done by the state government.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister announced that a relaxation of three years will be provided to Agniveers in government’s group B and C posts.

The Centre had launched Agnipath scheme on June 15, 2022, to recruit male and female aspirants into ‘below the officer’s rank’ cadre of the three services for a period of four years as Agniveers. Agniveers undergo optimized basic military training and specialized trade training followed by up-skilling courses, as required.

The scheme provides that on completion of four years of service, up to 25 per cent of each specific batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces based on organizational requirements.

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have also made arrangements for 10 per cent quota for ex-Agniveers in constable level posts.

There has been a debate over the scheme, with INDIA bloc parties including Congress, saying that they will repeal it if they come to power at the Centre.

Saini said if an ex-Agniveer is given a salary of more than Rs 30,000 per month by any industrial unit, then the Haryana government will give a subsidy of Rs 60,000 per annum to that industrial unit.

“Agnipath scheme was implemented by PM Modi on 14th June 2022. Under this scheme, Agniveer is deployed in the Indian Army for 4 years. Our government will provide 10% horizontal reservation to Agniveers in Haryana in direct recruitment to the posts of Constable, Mining Guard, Forest Guard, Jail Warden, and SPO recruited by the state government,” he said.

“We will provide these Agniveers a relaxation of 3 years in the maximum age prescribed for government posts in Group B and C. In the case of the first batch of Agniveers, this age relaxation will be 5 years. The government will provide 5% horizontal reservation for Agniveers in direct recruitment to civil posts in Group C and one per cent horizontal reservation in Group B. If an Agniveer is given a salary of more than Rs 30,000 per month by any industrial unit, then our government will give a subsidy of Rs 60,000 per annum to that industrial unit,” he added.

Haryana will face assembly polls later this year.

