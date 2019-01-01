Regional

Road safety campaign in Pune: 66.5% people in city adhere to helmet rule

Income Tax raids on top Kannada actors, producers including Shivarajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumaru

Odisha: 9 dead after boat capsizes in Mahanadi river Kendrapara district

Sabarimala women entry: Bindu, Kanakadurga make history, become first women to enter shrine after Supreme Court order, temple reopens after 'purification' rituals

Sabarimala issue: Two women devotees, below the age of 50, entered and offered prayers at Kerala's Sabarimala temple at 3.45am today. A small group of policemen in civil uniform escorted them....

DMRC blocks exit at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhavan, Mandi House & Pragati Maidan metro stations on police request

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) decided to block the exits at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhavan, Mandi House and Pragati Maidan metro stations with immediate....

Gujarat students to now answer roll call with Jai Hind, Jai Bharat instead of yes sir

In a bid instil nationalism from a young age among students, the Gujarat education department has issued circular directing students to answer their roll calls with Jai Bharat or Jai....

Thane: Fire breaks out at godown in Kopri area, 3 fire tenders at the spot

Thane fire: A fire broke out in a godown of Rasika Decorators in Kopri area of Thane on Tuesday. The fire started around 1:50 am, reports said. Three fire tenders....

Uttar Pradesh justice? Woman allegedly stripped, thrashed by a mob after quarrelling with husband

UP woman stripped, thrashed by a mob Bhadohi's Rapri village: Uttar Pradesh woman was allegedly stripped and brutally beaten half-naked by a few men following a heated argument with her husband....

Bihar: Fire breaks out at snacks factory in Muzaffarpur, three dead, seven feared trapped

Muzaffarpur fire: Three people are dead and seven others feared trapped after a fire broke out in a snacks factory in Chaknooran area in Muzaffarpur, which is around 70 km....

Uttar Pradesh stray cattle menace: Aligarh police personnel to adopt 1 abandoned cow each

With the Uttar Pradesh farmers up in arms against the state government for its failure to resolve the stray cattle menace, Aligarh police has come up with an unexpected move....

Appalling! Bangalore-based resident consumes muffin at Delhi's IGI Airport, finds dead lizard in it

Man At IGI Delhi Airport consumes muffin with a dead lizard in it: In a horrific incident, a Bangalore-based man was rushed to Safdarjung hospital from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport....

Another Delhi shelter home horror: Chilli powder put on private parts of minor girls as punishment at Dwarka

Another Delhi shelter home horror: In yet another horrific incident, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) filed a police complaint against a shelter home based in Dwarka in New Delhi.....

Haryana: 7 dead, 5 injured as truck rams into two cars near Ambala

Ambala accident: Seven people were killed and 5 others injured after their vehicle was by hit by an unidentified vehicle due to heavy fog in Haryana's Ambala on Saturday morning.....

Major fire breaks out at ISRO centre in Ahmedabad, 5 five tenders at the spot

Fire at ISRO Ahmedabad centre: A major fire broke out inside the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) centre in Gujarat capital Ahmedabad on Friday, news agency ANI reported. Five fire....

30-year-old man smuggles 1 kg gold at Jaipur airport, held

Man held for smuggling gold in rectum: Pankaj Saduwani, a 30-year-old man was apprehended at the Jaipur International Airport on Sunday, December 23, for trying to smuggle gold into the....

Tamil Nadu: Pregnant woman contracts HIV after blood transfusion at govt hospital in Sivakasi

Pregnant woman contracts HIV after transfusion in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu: In a shocking lapse of the screening process at the Sattur government hospital in Sivakasi district of Tamil Nadu, a....

Tamil Nadu teen stabs mother to death for stopping her from eloping with Facebook boyfriend

A teenage girl from Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday stabbed her mother to death after she was stopped from eloping with one of her online friends. The accused identified as....

Haryana: 8 dead, several injured in 50 vehicle pile-up in Jhajjar

Jhajjar accident: At least 8 people were killed and several others injured in a highway pile-up involving at least 50 vehicles in Haryana's Jhajjar on Monday morning. The incident took place at Badli....

ITBP bus carrying 35 jawans falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir, 1 dead, 24 injured

Jammu and Kashmir: An ITBP jawan was killed and 24 others were injured as the bus they were traveling in fall into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. The....

Delhi hikes one-time parking charge for cars, vehicles effective January 1, 2019

Delhi hikes one-time parking charges: Transport operators in Delhi are annoyed as the parking charges in the national capital has been raised by the Delhi Transport Department. According to the new....

Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2018 LIVE updates: BJP wins Panipat, Hisar mayor seats

Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2018 Live updates: Under the tight security arrangements, counting of votes for Haryana Municipal Corporation elections 2018 is underway in 5 districts— Karnal, Panipat, Yamunanagar,....

Bulandshahr mob violence: 3 arrested for killing cows, cop's killers still on the run

Bulandshahr mob violence: The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested five persons in connection with Bulandshahr mob violence that left 2 people including a Station House Officer (SHO) last month. Three....

Tamil Nadu to move Supreme Court after NGT orders reopening of Vedanta's Sterlite Plant in Thoothukudi

NGT orders reopening of Vendata's copper smelter plant: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to move Supreme Court against NGT's order that set aside its order to close Vendata's copper....

Jammu and Kashmir: 9 including 3 militants killed in Pulwama; 1 Army jawan martyred

At least 3 militants were killed after an encounter broke out in the early hours of Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. An Army jawan was also reported to be martyred....

Karnataka: Eleven people die after consuming prasad at a temple in Chamarajnagar district

Karnataka: Eleven people, including two children, died on Friday after consuming ‘prasad’ at a temple at Sulivadi village in Chamarajnagar district of Karnataka. About 80 others have been hospitalised and of....

News anchor commits suicide by jumping from fourth floor in Noida

News anchor found dead in Noida: A Television anchor reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of her residence in Noida sector-77, media reports said. The deceased woman's....

Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath to be sworn in as Chief Minister on December 17

Congress state president Kamal Nath will be sworn in as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on December 17, 2018. Chhindwara MP was announced as the next chief minister of the state....

UP government school shocker! Primary teacher makes students clean her car in Gorakhpur, suspended

Uttar Pradesh teacher makes students clean her car: Garima Saraf, a primary school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district was reportedly suspended from the Khapharwa school on Friday, December 7,....

Delhi shelter home missing girls case: DCW rescues 1 minor from G B Road

Delhi shelter home case: Days after 9 girls went missing from a government-run shelter home in East Delhi, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) reportedly rescued a 15-year-old in a....

Odisha college VSSUT prohibits women students from talking to men on campus

VSSUT Odisha: Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Odisha's Sambalpur reportedly issued a notice to the female students of their college to not speak with the male students.....

UP DGP OP Singh calls Bulandshahr incident a conspiracy, says its not a matter of law and order

Bulandshahr violence: A war of words between the BJP and the opposition parties over Bulandshahr incident has begun, with former chief minister Mayawati accusing the leaders of ruling party of....

Patna High Court lawyer shot dead by unidentified assailants in Rajvanshi Nagar

Patna High Court lawyer shot dead: A Patna High Court lawyer was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Wednesday in Rajvanshi Nagar. The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Jitendra....

Chachoda Constituency Elections results 2018: Congress' Lakshman Singh wins with 81908 votes

Chachoda Constituency Elections Results 2018: Congress candidate Lakshman Singh has won the Chachoda Constituency with 81908 votes. According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) website, Lakshman Singh won with a margin of 9797....

Anil Kumble acknowledges rift with captain Virat Kohli, says partnership was untenable

Pakistan to fence entire border with Afghanistan

Madhya Pradesh: Two more farmers commit suicide, death toll 15 in 9 days

Ex-judge Karnan arrested in Tamil Nadu

After MS Dhoni, spirited Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh share joyful moments with Pakistan cricket team

No DJs, hockey sticks in 'kaanwar yatra'

Bengaluru: K’taka govt builds hospital on lake; entire hospital facility flooded due to incessant rains

Karthik Subbaraj speaks to NewsX on his 5-year journey in Kollywood

NewsX Exclusive: After back to back hits, Karthik Subbaraj working on silent film with Prabhu Deva

