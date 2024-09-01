Depression Moves North: IMD Reports Heavy Flooding In Andhra And Odisha

A weather depression that affected the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts has moved northwest and crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kalingapatnam, according to the IMD.

On September 1, 2024, the depression was moving at 17 km/h and was positioned about 40 km south of Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh), 50 km northeast of Malkangiri (Odisha), 170 km northwest of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 220 km west of Kalingapatnam, and 280 km east of Ramagundam (Telangana). The depression is expected to weaken into a low-pressure area within the next 24 hours as it travels through South Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha.

The heavy rains have caused significant flooding in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The Rama Krishna Puram area is severely affected, with homes and vehicles submerged. Rescue operations are underway, with police and NDRF teams helping relocate residents to safer areas.

In Mogalrajapuram, a house collapse caused by a rockfall during the heavy rains resulted in one death and two injuries. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to stay alert, declared school holidays in the worst-hit areas, and set up warning signs near flood-prone spots. He also cautioned about potential hazards such as falling power lines and trees.

The IMD has issued weather warnings for the coming days, predicting more heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning. For the next four days, isolated areas in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are expected to face similar severe weather conditions.

Saturday’s rain also led to waterlogging in parts of Vijayawada and Warangal in Telangana.

