Kolkata Rape-Murder: Did Dr. Sandip Ghosh Learn Of the Crime 30 Minutes Late? CBI Investigates

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been interrogating Dr. Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Hospital, daily for the past 15 days and has even administered a polygraph test. Despite these efforts, the investigation into the Kolkata doctor rape-murder case remains unresolved.

Dr. Ghosh’s Attempt to Shift Blame

Dr. Sandip Ghosh had attempted to shift the blame regarding why hospital officials initially misled the victim’s parents, according to a report by News 18.

Delay in Informing Hospital Principal

The CBI is focusing on why there was a 30-minute delay in informing the hospital principal about the crime. The authorities had initially told the victim’s family that their daughter had died by suicide before notifying Ghosh. The agency is also investigating why Ghosh’s aides were present in the seminar hall if he was not informed about the incident.

Timeline of Information

The report revealed that Dr. Ghosh received information about the rape and murder at 10:20 am on August 9, although the body was discovered at 9:30 am. The police had been informed at 10:10 am.

Ghosh’s Explanation for Delay

Dr. Ghosh explained that he missed a call from Sumit Roy Tapadar, an associate professor in the department of respiratory medicine, at 10 am because he was in the shower. He only learned about the incident when he returned the call at 10:20 am. He arrived at the office by 11 am.

Details of the Crime

The woman, found dead in the seminar hall where she had gone to rest early on August 9, had been raped, beaten, and strangled, with 25 injuries on her body as revealed by the autopsy. Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer, has been arrested in connection with the case.

