BSF Seizes Drone & Packet Of Suspected Narcotics At Punjab’s Tarn Taran District

On Sunday, border organization BSF recently recovered a small drone along with a packet of suspected narcotics at Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.

As per press release from the BSF, they revealed that “At around 8:10 am, a search operation led to the successful recovery of a small drone and a packet containing suspected heroin (weighing 536 grams). The packet was found at the premises of Radha Swami Satsang, near Naushera Dhalla village. It was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and had a plastic ring with an illuminating stick attached.”

Meanwhile, acting on specific intelligence about the presence of a drone in the border area. The drone, identified as a Chinese-made DJI MAVIC 3 Classic, was discovered during a search operation.

Earlier in August, security forces had also recovered a drone in a joint operation in Tarn Taran district. A statement from the Public Relations Officer of the Punjab Frontier, Border Security Force, confirmed that this recovery followed information from the BSF intelligence wing about a fallen drone in the same border area.

