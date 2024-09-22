Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Live Tv

Jharkhand HC Orders Resumption of Suspended Internet Services

While hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on an urgent basis, the High Court questioned the necessity of suspending the entire internet service.

Jharkhand HC Orders Resumption of Suspended Internet Services

The Jharkhand High Court ordered the immediate resumption of internet services in the state, which had been suspended during the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination for a few hours on September 21 and 22.

On Sunday, while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on an urgent basis, the High Court questioned the necessity of suspending the entire internet service.
In its order, the High Court stated that merely using phrases such as “public interest,” “adequate safety of students at large,” and “ensuring a fair examination” without any factual basis is insufficient to justify shutting down internet services across the entire state. The court reiterated that it is now well established that such an action constitutes an infringement of fundamental rights enshrined under Article 19 of the Constitution of India.

Earlier, the Government of Jharkhand, in an official statement, announced that mobile internet services would be suspended across the state for over five hours on two consecutive days, beginning September 21, to prevent malpractice during the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE).

The statement further explained that the step was taken to ensure that the examinations were conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.
“It has been observed in previous instances that some unscrupulous individuals resorted to unfair practices using various mobile applications such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X (Twitter), Telegram, and YouTube, which rely on internet/Wi-Fi connectivity,” the statement read.

The Government of Jharkhand added that the move was necessary to eliminate any potential loopholes in the examination process that could undermine public confidence in the recruitment process and potentially lead to law and order issues impacting public safety.

The statement concluded that the government had thoroughly assessed the situation and determined that temporarily disabling mobile internet, mobile data, and mobile Wi-Fi connectivity during examination hours was a prudent and necessary measure to ensure the integrity of the public examination process.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

Filed under

examination JGGLCCE Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination Jharkhand High Court PIL

Also Read

Consumer Helpline Facilitates ₹1 Cr Refund For Coaching Students

Consumer Helpline Facilitates ₹1 Cr Refund For Coaching Students

Who Is Anura Kumara Dissanayake? Marxist Leader Secured These Many VOTES To Become New President Of Sri Lanka

Who Is Anura Kumara Dissanayake? Marxist Leader Secured These Many VOTES To Become New President...

ADG Prakash D Leads The Investigation Over Cylinder Spotted On Railway Track

ADG Prakash D Leads The Investigation Over Cylinder Spotted On Railway Track

F1 Grand Prix: Once A Follower Of No-Sex Rule, Daniel Ricciardo Now Rejects All Superstitions- Here’s Why!

F1 Grand Prix: Once A Follower Of No-Sex Rule, Daniel Ricciardo Now Rejects All Superstitions-...

3 More Test Negative For Nipah Virus: Kerala Health Minister Veena George

3 More Test Negative For Nipah Virus: Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Entertainment

Jessica Alba Says She Is Open To Anything In Marvel Universe- Know Why!

Jessica Alba Says She Is Open To Anything In Marvel Universe- Know Why!

‘GOAT’ Actress Parvathy Nair Accused Of Slapping And Abusing Domestic Help- Deets Inside!

‘GOAT’ Actress Parvathy Nair Accused Of Slapping And Abusing Domestic Help- Deets Inside!

Selena Gomez Says It Is ‘Not Shameful’ After Opening Up About Infertility And Mental Health

Selena Gomez Says It Is ‘Not Shameful’ After Opening Up About Infertility And Mental Health

Megastar Chiranjeevi HONOURED By Guinness World Records For THIS Unusual Reason- Know Here!

Megastar Chiranjeevi HONOURED By Guinness World Records For THIS Unusual Reason- Know Here!

Filmmaker Jon M Chu Opens Up About Creating ‘Accessibility In Oz’ For A Disabled Character

Filmmaker Jon M Chu Opens Up About Creating ‘Accessibility In Oz’ For A Disabled Character

Lifestyle

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox