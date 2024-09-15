Nipah Virus Claims Life Of 24-Year-Old In Kerala’s Malappuram

Kerala Health Minister Veena George reported on Sunday that a 24-year-old man who died at a private hospital in Malappuram on Saturday tested positive for the Nipah virus.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George reported on Sunday that a 24-year-old man who died at a private hospital in Malappuram on Saturday tested positive for the Nipah virus. The confirmation came after samples were tested at the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

Initial Suspicions and Testing

The Nipah virus was suspected during the death investigation conducted by the medical officer. Samples were initially tested at the Kozhikode Medical College, and the result was positive, according to the minister.

Emergency Response and Protocols

In response, Minister George called an emergency high-level meeting on Saturday. Officials were instructed to follow all protocols, and 16 committees were formed to handle the situation. Additional samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology for further testing.

Contact Tracing and Isolation Measures

The deceased, a student from Bangalore, had sought treatment in four private hospitals and traveled with friends. A primary contact list of 151 people has been compiled, and those in direct contact have been placed in isolation. Samples from five people in isolation who developed mild symptoms have been sent for testing.

Ongoing Efforts and Health Measures

Efforts are in the final stages of conducting contact tracing and surveillance of those at risk of infection. The health department is working to detect and treat infections at an early stage to prevent further spread and ensure no additional infections occur.

