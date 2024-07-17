Empowering Maharashtra's Youth: Eknath Shinde Launches Mega Internship Scheme, Inspired By 'Ladli Behna', Includes 'Ladka Bhau'

With the Maharashtra Assembly election drawing nearer, the government led by Eknath Shinde has launched an internship scheme aimed at unemployed youth. Inspired by the ‘Majhi Ladki Bahini Yojana’, this initiative will involve an expenditure of Rs 5,500 crore to fund the internship program.

Eknath Shinde highlighted the scheme during a public event in Pandharpur, emphasizing its role in empowering and financially supporting young women, similar to the Ladki Bahini Yojana introduced in the state budget.

“Many people asked, you made efforts for ladki bahini, what about ladka bhau (dear brother)? So, we have now done it for ladka bhau as well,” he said.

“Under this scheme, Rs 6,000 will be given to those who passed Class 12, Rs 8,000 for those with ITI and diploma, and Rs 12,000 per month for those with a graduate degree,” Shinde added.