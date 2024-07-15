Trapped In A Lift: Kerala Man Stuck In Hospital Lift Rescued After Two Days

In Kerala, a 59-year-old man was trapped in a hospital lift for two days before being rescued by lift personnel. The incident occurred at the Government Medical College’s OP Block in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to police reports, Ravindran Nair, a resident of Ulloor, entered the lift on Saturday with the intention of reaching the first floor. However, the lift malfunctioned, descending instead of ascending and failing to open. Despite Ravindran’s attempts to call for help, no one responded, and his phone was turned off.

The police reported, “Ravindran entered the lift to go to the first floor, but instead of going up, the lift came down and did not open. Ravindran called for help, but no one came. His phone was also turned off.”

Was There For Medical Check-up

Ravindran had visited the hospital for a medical check-up. As his absence was noted, a missing person’s report was filed with the Medical College police on Sunday night.

After considerable effort by the lift personnel, Ravindran was finally rescued. The incident highlights the critical need for regular maintenance and safety checks in hospital facilities to prevent such emergencies.

