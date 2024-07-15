India-Bangladesh Border Forces Collaborate to Reduce Assaults Incidents on BSF Personnel

In a collaborative effort aimed at enhancing border security and reducing incidents of assault on Border Security Force (BSF) personnel by trans-border criminals from Bangladesh, both Indian and Bangladeshi border guarding forces have committed to joint initiatives and increased coordination.

The decision was reached during a Sector Commander-level meeting held at Border Outpost Hili of the 61 Battalion of BSF under the Raiganj Sector of North Bengal Frontier in Dakshin Dinajpur district, West Bengal.

The BSF addressed attacks on their staff saying, “Both sides agreed to undertake combined efforts to bring down such incidents to an absolute minimum by increasing coordinated patrols, especially during late hours of nights to early morning in vulnerable areas and educating the bordering population regarding the sanctity of the International Border.”

Highlighting the importance of human rights and border violence prevention, both BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) emphasized synergistic efforts. According to BSF, the measures include “enhancing joint patrolling, intensifying public awareness programs, undertaking appropriate socio-economic development programs, and sharing real-time information.”

Mohinder Singh, DIG and Sector Commander of Raiganj, BSF, led the Indian delegation, while Md Ariful Haque, Sector Commander of Dinajpur, BGB, represented Bangladesh. The meeting covered a wide range of topics aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in border management and security.

The BSF also said, “The Sector Commanders of BSF Sector Raiganj and BGB Sector Dinajpur have laid the foundation of a lasting and beneficial relationship.”

Both sides expressed mutual appreciation for each other’s concerns and commitment to resolving border issues amicably through continued positive engagement at all levels. They also said they’d do what they agreed on in the meeting to work better together and make the India-Bangladesh border safer.

