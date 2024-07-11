Ex-Agniveers To Receive 10% Reservation And Age Relaxations In CISF, BSF, And RPF

Several central armed forces, such as the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF), and Railway Protection Force (RPF), will set aside 10 percent of constable positions for former Agniveer soldiers.

The Agnipath recruitment scheme, which the government rolled out in June 2022, enlists soldiers aged between 17 and a half and 21 for a four-year term. After this period, 25 percent of these soldiers are selected for extended service, while the remaining 75 percent are discharged with a significant severance package.

Ex-Agniveers to Benefit from Relaxed Criteria in CISF Recruitment

In line with the Union home ministry’s directive, CISF Director General Nina Singh has announced that 10 percent of future constable positions will be reserved for ex-Agniveers. She also mentioned that ex-Agniveers will receive benefits such as exemptions from physical tests and age relaxations. The age relaxation will be five years for the first year and three years for subsequent years.

READ MORE: Delhi Government Revises Pollution Certificate Fees for Vehicles After 13 Years; Check New Prices

“Ex-Agniveer will be able to take advantage of this and the CISF will ensure that. This will be beneficial for the CISF too as the force will get trained and disciplined personnel,” Singh said, DD News reported.

BSF Eases Requirements for Former Agniveers

According to BSF Director General Nitin Agrawal, the BSF will reserve 10 percent of future job openings for ex-Agniveers. He also mentioned that the first batch of recruits will enjoy a five-year age relaxation, while future batches will receive a three-year relaxation. Agrawal emphasized that ex-Agniveers will be a great asset to the BSF due to their four years of hands-on experience and disciplined training.

“They got four years of experience. They are fully disciplined and trained personnel. This is very good for the BSF as we are getting trained soldiers,” said Agrawal.

RPF Extends Special Benefits to Former Agniveers

Manoj Yadava, the Director General of the RPF, revealed that 10 percent of all future constable positions will be reserved for former Agniveers. He expressed excitement about the prospect of bringing ex-Agniveers into the force, believing that their inclusion will infuse new energy, strength, and morale into the RPF.

Scheme Faces Criticism from Opposition

The Agnipath scheme has faced criticism from various Opposition parties, including Congress, which have questioned the future prospects for the 75 percent of Agniveers who are not retained after their four-year service term.

ALSO READ: BSF Captures 5 Bangladeshi Nationals Crossing The International Border In Tripura