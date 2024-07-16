Fatal Accident On Mumbai Express Highway: Bus Plunges Into Ditch, Four Dead, Several Injured

Four people were killed and several others were injured after a bus they were travelling in collided with a tractor and plunged into a ditch near the Mumbai Express highway on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police said. According to officials, all the injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.

“Four people died and several others were injured after a bus collided with a tractor and fell into a ditch near the Mumbai Express Highway. All the injured were admitted to the nearby MGM Hospital,” DCP Navi Mumbai Pankaj Dahane said.

Officials said that the bus, carrying devotees, was en route from Kesar village in Dombivli to Pandharpur in Maharashtra when the accident took place.

READ MORE: Trapped In A Lift: Kerala Man Stuck In Hospital Lift Rescued After Two Days

The incident halted vehicular movement on the Mumbai-Lonavala lane of the Mumbai Express highway. The bus could be retrieved with the help of a crane and traffic on the lane was resumed after three hours.

More details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ: Massive Cyber Heist Hits Noida Bank: Rs 16.5 Crore Vanishes In 5 Days