Illegal Portion of House Demolished After Arrest of Man Accused of Rape and Assault in Madhya Pradesh

The authorities in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district took immediate strict action against a 20 year-old man by razing the illegal portion of his house after he was arrested on charges of raping and assaulting a 23-year-old woman, according to an official statement.

The accused, identified as Aayan Khan, reportedly subjected the woman to gruesome acts of violence. He even assaulted and inflicted serious injuries to her eyes with instant adhesive. The tragic case of assault led to severe trauma and medical complications for the woman.

The demolition of the illegal section of Aayan Khan’s residence was carried out on Sunday as part of the ongoing efforts to address the aftermath of the disturbing incident and uphold legal standards in order to bring justice to the victim, the official confirmed.

The incident occured when the woman, who had been living with the accused for 10 days, approached the police on April 17, alleging that Aayan Khan had become violent and abusive when she asked to get married. According to her complaint, as stated by the police officials, the accused verbally abused her, physically assaulted her using a belt, and even subjected her to the cruel act of applying strong adhesive into her eyes.

The Authorities were quick to responded to the situation, and immediately arresting Aayan Khan on April 18 while he was smuggling a significant quantity of country liquor on his two wheeler, leading to additional charges under the Excise Act alongside the grave allegations of rape and assault.

A local ophthalmologist from a Guna-based private hospital who provided medical treatment to the victim confirmed the severity of her injuries, particularly to one of her eyes. The woman was subsequently transferred to Gwalior for specialized medical care and further evaluation.