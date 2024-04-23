Karnataka CM Hands Over Hubballi Student Murder Case to CID, Plans Special Court for Speedy Trial

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Monday that his government would transfer the case of the murder of Neha Hiremath, a first-year Master of Computer Application (MCA) student in Hubballi, to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and establish a special court to expedite the trial process.

Neha Hiremath, the daughter of Congress Councillor Niranjan Hiremath from Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, was brutally stabbed to death on the premises of BVB College last Thursday. The accused, Fayaz Khondunaik, a former classmate of Neha, fled the scene but was subsequently caught and arrested by the police.

In a recent development the case has been decided to be transferred to th Crime Investigation Department. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah strongly condemend the MCA student’s murder and asserted during a press briefing, “We have decided to hand over the Hubballi incident to the CID. We will also establish a special court for the case. The charge sheet must be filed promptly, and the trial must conclude swiftly,”

Responding to queries about his personal visit to the victim’s family, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah acknowledged the efforts of local ministers and party members who had visited the grieving family. “I will visit them when I am in Hubballi,” he assured.

Home Minister Dr. G Parameshwara further elaborated on the government’s strategy, confirming that the CID would assume control of the investigation immediately. “The CID team will proceed to Hubballi today to take charge of the case from the district police,” he affirmed.

Amidst speculations about additional accomplices, Minister Parameshwara assured the public that the CID investigation would be thorough and concluded within a stipulated timeframe. “The CID will investigate and submit its report within 10 to 12 days. We have set this deadline to ensure swift justice for the victim’s family,” he assured.

The murder case has escalated to a large exent and has turned into a political debate between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP. While the Congress attributes the crime to personal motives, the BJP has described it as a case of “love jihad,” using it to criticize the state’s law and order situation.

Protests led by BJP’s student wing, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, and other Hindutva-aligned organizations demanding justice and severe punishment for the accused have erupted in various places across the state.

Home Minister Parameshwara accused the BJP of exploiting the incident for political gain. “Their reaction indicates panic due to diminishing public support,” he remarked, referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.