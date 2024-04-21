Bus Mishap In Bastar: 10 CRPF Jawans Injured In Chhattisgarh

During poll duty in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, ten Madhya Pradesh police personnel were injured when their bus overturned. IG Bastar P Sundarraj explained that the Madhya Pradesh second battalion was en route to their election duty for the second phase of the general elections, having completed their first-phase duties when the mishap occurred near Dilmili in Bastar district.

IG Bastar P Sundarraj further stated that out of the nine injured soldiers, three are in critical condition. The voting for the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency took place on April 19.

The accident occurred in the early hours of the day when the bus driver attempted to avoid a small vehicle on the road.

As per the police, the personnel were traveling for their duty during the second phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, having finished their first-phase duty on April 19.

ALSO READ

Breaking Spirits: Battle Against Fake Liquor