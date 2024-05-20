POCSO Court Sentences Two To Death For Rape And Murder Of Minor In Rajasthan

In a landmark ruling on Monday, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) court in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara sentenced two main accused to death for the brutal rape and murder of a minor girl in August last year.

The tragic incident unfolded on August 2, 2023, in the Kotdi police station area of Bhilwara-Shahpura district. The young victim was viciously gang-raped and then immolated alive in a coal furnace while she was tending to her goats on her farm.

Identified as Kalu and Kanah, the convicted individuals faced the death penalty for their abhorrent actions.

Expressing his satisfaction with the verdict, Mahaveer Singh Kishnawat, Special Public Prosecutor, remarked, “Today, a historic verdict has come, an absolute verdict has come, the whole country is happy. The stain that was on Bhilwara has been washed away today. Those who committed gangrape and murder have been punished by the honorable court today, both accused have been sentenced to death.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma welcomed the court’s decision, asserting, “The decision of the Hon’ble Court to award death penalty to the culprits in the Bhatti gang rape and murder case in Kotdi, Bhilwara in the year 2023 is welcome.”

Highlighting the state’s commitment to combatting crimes against girls, Sharma added, “Today, during the successful tenure of the BJP’s double engine government, there is a zero tolerance policy against crimes against girls in the state. Today, there is no place for crime and criminals in Rajasthan and if anyone dares to commit a crime, he will not be spared at any cost.”

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also lauded the court’s verdict. Taking to social media, Gehlot wrote, “The court’s decision to impose the death penalty on the perpetrators of the rape and murder of a girl in Kotadi, Bhilwara, that took place on August 20, 2023, is commendable.”

He further commended the swift action taken by the government at the time of the incident, emphasizing the prompt arrest of the accused and the filing of the charge sheet within about a month.

“At that time, our government took prompt action against the accused in this incident, swiftly arresting them. The ADG Crime was sent to the crime scene and the case was taken up under the Case Officer Scheme. The charge sheet for this case was filed within about a month. Today, within about 10 months, these two offenders have been sentenced,” he added.

