Indians will cast their ballots for the fifth phase of the world’s largest electoral exercise as the national election enters its final stages after weeks of intense campaign rhetoric and seemingly lower-than-expected voter enthusiasm.

Forty-nine constituencies will be contested across six states and two union territories. Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the main opposition Congress party, is on the ballot in the family stronghold of Rae Bareli in northern Uttar Pradesh (UP), while Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh will be seeking a third term in Lucknow, the capital of UP.

The final voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh is 55.80% that is higher than Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir and Maharashtra.

In the high-stakes arena of Indian politics, the BJP and the Congress find themselves locked in a fierce battle. However, the plot thickens as Rahul Gandhi, instead of defending his stronghold in Amethi, opts for a surprising twist by vying for the seat once occupied by his mother, Sonia Gandhi – Rae Bareli.

This bold move has ignited a firestorm of criticism aimed squarely at Rahul. Across social media platforms, netizens are questioning his courage and conviction, suggesting that his decision to step back from Amethi, where he would have faced off against the formidable Smriti Irani of the BJP, reveals a lack of confidence in his own electoral prowess.

Rae Bareli (2019 vs 2024)

The voter turnout in Rae Bareli till 5 pm is 56.26% which holds 5 Assembly Constituency (AC) including Bachhrawan( 58.21%), Harchandpur (58.58%), Rae Bareli (55.80%), Sareni (54.01%), Unchahar (55.10%).

The 2019 General Assembly Elections saw Rae Bareli become the battleground for a fiercely contested election, drawing a significant voter turnout of 56.23%. Sonia Gandhi, representing the INC, clinched victory with an impressive lead of 167,178 votes, amassing a total of 534,918 votes. Her closest competitor, Dinesh Pratap Singh of the BJP, secured 367,740 votes. Now, let’s delve into the intricacies of the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha Seat.

Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Congress whereas in the opposition stands Dinesh Pratep Singh from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Amethi (2019 vs 2024)

In 2024, voters are highly enthusiastic about showcasing the strength of their electoral voice. Among the notable contenders for the Amethi Lok Sabha Constituency in 2024 are Smt. Smriti Irani representing the Bharatiya Janata Party and Kishori Lal Sharma from the Indian National Congress.

After losing his three-time MP status from Amethi to BJP’s Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi has now set his sights on Rae Bareli as his secondary constituency alongside Wayanad in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In Rae Bareli, he faces BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh, known for significantly reducing Sonia Gandhi’s victory margin in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Smriti Irani (Amethi): Smriti Irani, the Minister of Women and Child Development, represents the BJP in this constituency. In 2019, she secured victory over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a margin exceeding 55,000 votes in Amethi. With Rahul Gandhi shifting his electoral focus to Rae Bareli, the Congress has nominated Kishori Lal Sharma to contest against Irani. Sharma, originally from Ludhiana, brings over 40 years of experience managing the Amethi seat to the electoral fray.

The voter turnout in 2024 till 5 pm reached to 52.68% lesser than Rae Bareli that holds voter turnout 56.26% till 5pm.

However, during the 2019 General Elections, Amethi witnessed a fiercely contested electoral battle, marked by a voter turnout of 54.05%. Smriti Irani, representing the BJP, clinched victory with a margin of 55,120 votes, securing a total of 468,514 votes. Her opponent, Rahul Gandhi of the INC, amassed 413,394 votes.

