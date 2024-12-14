Nitin Gadkari Identifies 4 Indian States With The Highest Road Accident Rates

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, recently addressed the growing concern of road accidents in India, revealing that approximately 1,78,000 lives are lost annually due to road accidents, with 60% of the victims falling in the age group of 18 to 34 years. Speaking during the ongoing winter session of Parliament, Gadkari highlighted the critical need for road safety reforms while also admitting that his ministry had not achieved the targeted reduction in accidents despite initial promises.

High Accident Rates in Indian States

While discussing the ongoing issue of road accidents, Gadkari also pointed out the states with the highest number of road accidents. According to the minister, the top four states are:

Uttar Pradesh: 23,652 accidents Tamil Nadu: 18,347 accidents Maharashtra: 15,366 accidents Madhya Pradesh: 13,798 accidents

Additionally, Gadkari noted that major cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru, and Jaipur are among the worst affected, with Delhi reporting over 1,457 fatalities, Bengaluru 915, and Jaipur 850. These figures highlight the severity of the situation, especially in urban areas where traffic congestion and road safety challenges are compounded.

Gadkari expressed frustration over the lack of fear of the law, despite the alarming number of fatalities. He pointed out that many people still fail to follow basic safety protocols, such as wearing helmets and adhering to traffic signals. He described the situation as “strange,” underscoring the urgent need for stricter enforcement of road safety laws. Gadkari also identified other issues contributing to accidents, including the improper parking of trucks on roads and the failure of many drivers to follow lane discipline.

One of the minister’s key concerns is the lack of improvement in road infrastructure and safety standards. Despite his efforts, road safety continues to be a significant challenge in India. He also emphasized that truck parking on the roads often leads to dangerous situations, further increasing the risk of accidents.

Call for International Standards in Bus Design

In addition to addressing road safety laws, Gadkari has ordered that bus body designs in India adhere to international safety standards. One of the key measures he advocated for is the inclusion of an easily breakable hammer near bus windows to allow passengers to escape during accidents. This is part of an ongoing effort to ensure that public transport vehicles are better equipped to handle emergencies and minimize the risk of fatalities in accidents.

The minister shared a personal anecdote to underscore the gravity of the issue. Reflecting on an accident his family and he were involved in a few years ago, Gadkari revealed that he had to undergo an extended period of hospitalization. He expressed gratitude that he and his family had survived the incident, attributing it to divine intervention. This personal experience, he said, has given him deeper insight into the importance of road safety.

Global Disappointment and the Need for Reform

On the international stage, Gadkari admitted that he often feels embarrassed discussing India’s road safety record. He described how, during international conferences, he tries to avoid talking about the country’s road safety challenges due to the lack of significant progress in improving the situation.

Despite these setbacks, Gadkari has been proactive in pushing for reforms, stressing that road safety must be a priority for the government and the public. The minister’s concerns reflect the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to reducing road accidents and fatalities in India, including better infrastructure, stricter law enforcement, and widespread public awareness campaigns.

Gadkari’s remarks have shed light on the critical state of road safety in India, with increasing numbers of young lives lost in preventable accidents. While the government has initiated various measures to improve road safety, much work remains to be done. The hope is that with continued attention from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, India can make meaningful strides in reducing accidents and saving lives.