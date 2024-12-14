Home
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani Hospitalized At Apollo Hospital In Delhi

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani, aged 96, has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, where he is currently under medical observation.

Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani Hospitalized At Apollo Hospital In Delhi

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani, aged 96, has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, where he is currently under medical observation. Hospital officials have confirmed that his condition is “stable,” although the exact reason for his hospitalization has not been disclosed.

Advani is under the care of Dr. Vinit Suri, a senior consultant in the neurology department. He was brought to the hospital two days ago, and it marks his second admission to the same facility this year.

Political Journey of Lal Krishna Advani

Lal Krishna Advani’s political career spans several decades and is marked by significant contributions to India’s political landscape. Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi (now in Pakistan), Advani became involved in politics at a young age, joining the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the age of 14. Following the Partition of India in 1947, Advani and his family migrated to India.

In 1951, Advani joined the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which was founded by Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Over the years, Advani rose through the ranks of the party and was appointed the president of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1972. His political influence grew, and he became a member of the Rajya Sabha in 1970.

During the 1975 Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Advani, along with his close associate Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was arrested. This event became a defining moment in Advani’s career. Following the emergency, Advani played a key role in the formation of the Janata Party, which came to power in 1977 under the leadership of Morarji Desai. Advani was appointed as the Information and Broadcasting Minister in the Janata Party government.

In 1980, Advani was instrumental in founding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which emerged from the ashes of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. Under Advani’s leadership, the BJP grew from a marginal party with just two seats in the 1984 general elections to a dominant national force in the 1990s.

One of Advani’s most significant contributions was his leadership in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Advocating for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Advani played a pivotal role in mobilizing support for the cause. The movement not only brought the BJP into the national spotlight but also played a crucial role in defining the party’s ideology and identity.

Later Political Career

Advani served as the BJP president three times, and under his guidance, the party experienced a period of significant growth and political success. He held important positions in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government, serving as Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. Advani’s tenure as the Home Minister was marked by efforts to enhance India’s security and address key domestic issues.

In the 2009 general elections, Advani was named the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate, but the party was unable to secure a victory. Despite this setback, Advani’s influence in Indian politics remained strong, and he continued to be a guiding figure for the BJP.

Legacy and Current Status

Lal Krishna Advani’s legacy as a foundational figure in the BJP and Indian politics is widely acknowledged. His leadership helped shape the political landscape of India, and his role in the rise of the BJP from a regional party to a national power is unparalleled.

As of now, while Advani’s recent hospitalization has raised concerns among his supporters, his condition remains stable, and he continues to be one of the most respected figures in Indian politics. His health and well-being will continue to be monitored, and the country waits for further updates.

