Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Our Children Are Brave Servants Of Allah,’ Says Bomb Threat Email Sent To Delhi Schools

On Saturday, several schools in Delhi, including Delhi Public School in RK Puram and Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj, received bomb threat emails.

Our Children Are Brave Servants Of Allah,’ Says Bomb Threat Email Sent To Delhi Schools

On Saturday, several schools in Delhi, including Delhi Public School in RK Puram and Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj, received bomb threat emails. This follows a similar incident the previous day when 30 schools across the capital were targeted.

In response, police officials, the fire services, a dog squad, and bomb detection teams have been deployed to the affected schools. A search operation is currently underway, though nothing suspicious has been found so far.

Content of the Threat Email

The email, sent from the address childrenofallah@outlook.com, was signed by a figure named Barry Allah. It contained a threatening message, stating:
“Allah sees your efforts to resist his punishment. But they are futile. For no mortal being can escape the judgement of Allah.”
The email further added that anyone opposing Allah would be considered “enemies of the world,” and mentioned that “the Prophet Muhammad has allowed the children to burn in the sacred flame of Allah.”

Further Threats and School Safety

The email also contained a threat about the destruction of school buildings, claiming that bombs would detonate when students were absent. “Our bomb vests are blessed by the Prophet Muhammad. They shall not fail their goal. Our children are brave servants of Allah. They shall complete their task,” the message stated.

The recent threats are linked to a series of hoax emails, including a mass email sent earlier in the week to 44 schools. The police investigation revealed that these emails originated from outside the country. In the earlier incident, an email had demanded $30,000, with a threat to detonate bombs inside the buildings unless the amount was paid.

The increase in bomb threats has led to growing concern among parents, who have expressed frustration over having to frequently check their phones for updates. The police have reassured the public that they are thoroughly investigating the matter, with safety remaining a top priority.

Read More : Allu Arjun Pledges Support To Victim’s Family After Jail Release

Filed under

Bomb Threat Delhi School Threat Threat Email

Advertisement

Also Read

Parliament Winter Session: ‘Our Words And Actions Must Reflect India’s Values’ Kiren Rijiju At Constitution Debate

Parliament Winter Session: ‘Our Words And Actions Must Reflect India’s Values’ Kiren Rijiju At Constitution...

Nitin Gadkari Identifies 4 Indian States With The Highest Road Accident Rates

Nitin Gadkari Identifies 4 Indian States With The Highest Road Accident Rates

MahaKumbh Mela 2025: A Grand Spiritual And Economic Opportunity

MahaKumbh Mela 2025: A Grand Spiritual And Economic Opportunity

International Tourists Flock To Prayagraj For Mahakumbh 2025

International Tourists Flock To Prayagraj For Mahakumbh 2025

How a video of gang rape has shocked Assam

How a video of gang rape has shocked Assam

Entertainment

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede In Vadodara, Leaving One Dead

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events – EXPLAINED!

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events

Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather Be Googled For…’

Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox