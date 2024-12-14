Our Children Are Brave Servants Of Allah,’ Says Bomb Threat Email Sent To Delhi Schools

On Saturday, several schools in Delhi, including Delhi Public School in RK Puram and Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj, received bomb threat emails.

On Saturday, several schools in Delhi, including Delhi Public School in RK Puram and Ryan International School in Vasant Kunj, received bomb threat emails. This follows a similar incident the previous day when 30 schools across the capital were targeted.

In response, police officials, the fire services, a dog squad, and bomb detection teams have been deployed to the affected schools. A search operation is currently underway, though nothing suspicious has been found so far.

Content of the Threat Email

The email, sent from the address childrenofallah@outlook.com, was signed by a figure named Barry Allah. It contained a threatening message, stating:

“Allah sees your efforts to resist his punishment. But they are futile. For no mortal being can escape the judgement of Allah.”

The email further added that anyone opposing Allah would be considered “enemies of the world,” and mentioned that “the Prophet Muhammad has allowed the children to burn in the sacred flame of Allah.”

Further Threats and School Safety

The email also contained a threat about the destruction of school buildings, claiming that bombs would detonate when students were absent. “Our bomb vests are blessed by the Prophet Muhammad. They shall not fail their goal. Our children are brave servants of Allah. They shall complete their task,” the message stated.

The recent threats are linked to a series of hoax emails, including a mass email sent earlier in the week to 44 schools. The police investigation revealed that these emails originated from outside the country. In the earlier incident, an email had demanded $30,000, with a threat to detonate bombs inside the buildings unless the amount was paid.

The increase in bomb threats has led to growing concern among parents, who have expressed frustration over having to frequently check their phones for updates. The police have reassured the public that they are thoroughly investigating the matter, with safety remaining a top priority.

