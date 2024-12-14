Allu Arjun Pledges Support To Victim’s Family After Jail Release

Allu Arjun, the popular star of Pushpa 2, has expressed deep condolences and assured full support to the family of the woman who tragically died in a stampede at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre on December 4. The stampede occurred after the crowd gathered for the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule became uncontrollable when Allu Arjun arrived at the theatre.

Actor’s First Remarks After Release from Jail

Following his release from jail on the morning of December 14, Allu Arjun spoke to the media, reflecting on the tragic event. He stated, “The incident was extremely unfortunate. Such an incident has never happened before… I have been visiting the theatre for 20 years. I have been there more than 30 times.” The actor, who has a long association with the Sandhya Theatre, emphasized that he was deeply saddened by the incident.

Addressing his fans and the public, he said, “I thank everyone for the love and support. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate.” He further added, “I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened,” emphasizing his empathy for the loss.

In a heartfelt message, he also assured, “I shall support the family in whatever way I can.”

Timeline of Events and Arrest

Allu Arjun’s involvement in the stampede case led to his arrest on December 13, following the tragic incident. The stampede occurred when the crowd at the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule became chaotic upon the actor’s arrival. This incident tragically claimed the life of a woman.

Despite his arrest, the actor was granted interim bail on the same evening but was required to spend the night at Chanchalguda Central Jail. He was later released on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 on the morning of December 14.

Political Fallout and Reactions

The arrest of Allu Arjun prompted mixed reactions from both the public and political figures. The police and Telangana government defended their actions, stating they were simply following legal procedures. However, the arrest became a point of contention for the opposition BJP, who seized the opportunity to criticize the Congress-led state government. Senior BJP leaders alleged that Allu Arjun’s arrest was a clear indication that “Congress has no respect for the creative industry.”

This political backlash further fueled the ongoing debate over the treatment of celebrities and the creative industry, with some questioning the appropriateness of arresting a film star in connection with an incident that many perceived to be an accident caused by an unruly crowd rather than any deliberate wrongdoing by the actor.