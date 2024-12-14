Home
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Internet Services Halted In Ambala Ahead of Farmers' Protest March From Shambhu Border

Internet services have been suspended in parts of Ambala, Haryana, as farmers plan another march to Delhi from the Punjab-Haryana border to press for their demands.

Internet Services Halted In Ambala Ahead of Farmers’ Protest March From Shambhu Border

Internet services have been suspended in parts of Ambala, Haryana, as farmers plan another march to Delhi from the Punjab-Haryana border to press for their demands. The suspension will remain in effect until December 17 in areas under Ambala jurisdiction, including Dangdehri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, Dadiana, Badi Ghel, Chhoti Ghel, Laharsa, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar (Hira Nagar, Naresh Vihar), Saddopur, Sultanpur, and Kakru.

Planned Foot March from Shambhu Border

A group of 101 farmers, under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, is set to march on foot from the Shambhu border on Saturday afternoon. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher stated that the group would proceed in a peaceful manner and urged the government to engage in talks with the farmers before the protest escalates.

Farmers’ Protest Timeline

Farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanari border points since February 13, after their initial march was halted by security forces. Earlier this month, on December 6 and 8, groups of farmers made two attempts to march to Delhi on foot but were stopped by Haryana security personnel.

Pandher questioned the government’s stance, asking, “How can 101 farmers on foot pose a threat?” He also highlighted that farmers had previously been asked to obtain permission from the Delhi administration before marching into the city.

Call for Government Talks

Pandher reiterated the need for dialogue, calling on the government to address the farmers’ grievances before the protest gains momentum. He emphasized that the march, while peaceful, is a continuation of their efforts to draw attention to their demands.

The situation remains tense as farmers prepare to move forward with their plans amidst heavy security and communication restrictions.

