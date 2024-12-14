Home
Saturday, December 14, 2024
RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Ex-Principal, Police Officer Granted Bail After CBI Misses Chargesheet Deadline

A sessions court in Sealdah granted bail on Friday to Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Hospital, and Abhijit Mondal, former officer-in-charge of Tala police station.

RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Ex-Principal, Police Officer Granted Bail After CBI Misses Chargesheet Deadline

A sessions court in Sealdah granted bail on Friday to Sandip Ghosh, former principal of RG Kar Hospital, and Abhijit Mondal, former officer-in-charge of Tala police station. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) failed to file a chargesheet against them within the mandatory 90-day period in connection with the rape and murder of a junior doctor at the state-run hospital.

The junior doctor was found raped and murdered, with her body discovered in the seminar room of the hospital in Kolkata on the morning of August 9.

The CBI took over the investigation following directions from the Calcutta High Court. Ghosh and Mondal were arrested on September 14 on allegations of tampering with evidence and delaying the filing of the First Information Report (FIR). Earlier, the agency arrested Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer and the prime accused in the case, and has already submitted a chargesheet against him.

Granting bail to Ghosh and Mondal on bonds of ₹2,000 each, the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) directed them to cooperate with the investigation. While Mondal is expected to leave custody, Ghosh remains in judicial remand due to another case involving alleged financial irregularities at the hospital.

Court Hearing and Legal Arguments

Ghosh and Mondal were presented in court under heavy security. Lawyers representing the accused argued for their release, citing the CBI’s inability to file a chargesheet within 90 days.

“My client has suffered for more than 90 days. May he be released,” said Mohd Zakir, representing Mondal.

The CBI’s counsel stated that the agency left the decision to the court and confirmed they would not file a chargesheet at this stage. The investigating officer present said the probe was ongoing.

In its ruling, the court noted, “No chargesheet has been filed against the accused — Abhijit Mondal and Sandip Ghosh — till today, and today is the 90th day of them being in custody. Hence, the accused persons are directed to find a bail bond of ₹2,000 each. Both the accused are directed to assist the prosecuting agency as and when they are called on, for the purpose of investigation by the CBI and to appear before the court on the next date henceforth.”

CBI’s Evidence and Allegations

Previously, the CBI informed the court of telephonic evidence implicating both Ghosh and Mondal in attempts to downplay the case. “There are a number of recorded incriminating calls, as well as videos, in the extracted data from the cellphones of both,” the agency submitted.

The investigation into the case remains ongoing, with the CBI continuing to examine evidence and call upon the accused for further cooperation.

