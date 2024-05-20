4 ISIS Terrorists Arrested In Ahmedabad, Identified As Sri Lankan Nationals

Authorities at the Ahmedabad airport recently apprehended four individuals suspected of ties to ISIS. These arrests came shortly after the airport received a bomb threat. The suspects, believed to be Sri Lankan nationals, were intercepted by the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) while allegedly awaiting their handler at the airport.

After the arrest, security has been heightened across the airport. According to the media, the arrest was made ahead of the arrival of three IPL teams at the Ahmedabad airport for qualifier rounds.

