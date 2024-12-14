Parliament Winter Session: ‘Our Words And Actions Must Reflect India’s Values’ Kiren Rijiju At Constitution Debate

The ongoing debate in the Indian Parliament on the Constitution has sparked strong responses and divergent views, with Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress leaders making bold statements. This spirited exchange comes as India marks the 75th year of its independence, offering a chance to reflect on the values embedded in the Constitution and the political discourse surrounding its interpretation.

On the second day of the debate, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju opened with a firm defense of India’s Constitution, emphasizing that the country not only provides legal protection to minorities but also implements affirmative action for their benefit. In a pointed remark, Rijiju questioned claims made by some critics that minorities in India have no rights. “While India has given equal voting rights to all, some claim that minorities have no rights in the country,” he said, indirectly addressing the Opposition’s criticisms. His speech reflected the government’s position on protecting the rights of all citizens, especially those from marginalized communities, through constitutional provisions such as reservations and legal safeguards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to speak during the ongoing debate, will likely echo the government’s position on the importance of the Constitution as a living document that promotes unity, justice, and democracy. The debate is viewed as an opportunity for the Prime Minister to outline the government’s vision and counter criticisms from political adversaries. With the debate focusing on both the social and legal dimensions of the Constitution, Modi’s address is expected to highlight India’s progress while reaffirming the government’s commitment to constitutional values.

The debate began with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the Congress party’s role in the formation of the Constitution. Singh accused Congress of attempting to “hijack and appropriate” the document, an assertion that set the tone for a day of political sparring. His comments were a direct response to the opposition’s attempt to stake a claim over the document, as well as a reminder of the BJP’s assertion that it has carried forward the vision of the founders of the Republic.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra delivered a powerful response, defending the Constitution as the “suraksha kavach” (safety armor) of the Indian people. Gandhi lamented the ruling government’s approach, accusing it of undermining the Constitution’s promises of social, economic, and political justice. She asserted that the government’s policies, such as lateral entry and privatization, were attempts to weaken affirmative action, particularly the reservation system. “It is sad that in 10 years, colleagues of the ruling side who make tall claims have made all attempts to break down this ‘kavach’,” she said, underlining her concern that the social safety net promised by the Constitution was being compromised.

The contrasting statements by Union Ministers and Opposition leaders highlight the deep political divide over the interpretation of the Constitution and its ongoing relevance in modern India. While the BJP-led government defends the Constitution’s provisions for equality and minority rights, the Congress party, led by figures like Priyanka Gandhi, accuses the government of eroding its foundational values through legislative and administrative changes. The debate is expected to intensify as further leaders join the discussion, and the public looks on to see how the major political parties articulate their visions for India’s future.

The Constitution debate has once again placed the spotlight on India’s complex political landscape. While there is no doubt that the Constitution is the bedrock of India’s democracy, its interpretation remains a deeply contested issue. As India moves forward, the ongoing discussion serves as a reminder of the dynamic nature of its constitutional legacy, with both the government and the opposition keen on defining what it means to uphold the values enshrined in this pivotal document.

