Friday, December 13, 2024
Priyanka Gandhi’s Maiden Speech In Lok Sabha: ‘BJP Weakening Constitution’

"Is all the responsibility of the nation supposed to rest on Nehru? Those who criticize Nehru, what have they contributed themselves?

Priyanka Gandhi's Maiden Speech In Lok Sabha: 'BJP Weakening Constitution'

During her maiden address in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed concerns about the future of the Constitution, particularly if the NDA were to secure more seats. She warned that the ruling party could make changes to the Constitution, potentially stripping the rights of the poor and tribal communities.

On the 75th anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption, Priyanka emphasized that the Constitution embodies the nation’s democratic values and principles. She criticized the BJP for focusing on past leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, accusing them of failing to bring about necessary changes for the country’s progress.

In her speech, she shared several poignant quotes:

  • “Our Constitution is like a ‘suraksha kavach’ (safety armour) that protects citizens, ensuring justice, unity, and the Right to Express. It is disheartening that despite their claims, the ruling side has attempted to dismantle this ‘kavach’ over the last 10 years.”
  • “Conduct elections through a ballot, and the truth will be revealed.”
  • “Had it not been for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP would have likely begun altering the Constitution. The truth is that the BJP now speaks about the Constitution because they realized that the people of India are determined to protect it.”
  • “Is all the responsibility of the nation supposed to rest on Nehru? Those who criticize Nehru, what have they contributed themselves?

