Priyanka Gandhi’s Maiden Speech In Lok Sabha: ‘BJP Weakening Constitution’

During her maiden address in the Lok Sabha on Friday, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed concerns about the future of the Constitution, particularly if the NDA were to secure more seats. She warned that the ruling party could make changes to the Constitution, potentially stripping the rights of the poor and tribal communities.

On the 75th anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption, Priyanka emphasized that the Constitution embodies the nation’s democratic values and principles. She criticized the BJP for focusing on past leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru, accusing them of failing to bring about necessary changes for the country’s progress.

In her speech, she shared several poignant quotes: