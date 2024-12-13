Home
Friday, December 13, 2024
THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede In Vadodara, Leaving One Dead

The Supreme Court upheld the Gujarat High Court's decision to dismiss a criminal case filed against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Read on to know what exactly happened

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede In Vadodara, Leaving One Dead

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun received interim bail for four weeks from the Telangana High Court on Friday in relation to the stampede incident that occurred during the premiere of his blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hyderabad.

The court emphasized that, despite being a public figure, Allu Arjun is entitled to his fundamental rights to life and liberty as a citizen.

The decision followed a series of rapid developments throughout the day, beginning with the actor’s dramatic arrest at his residence in the morning. Later, a lower court placed him in judicial custody for 14 days.

The December 4 stampede at Hyderabad’s iconic Sandhya Theatre tragically claimed the life of a 39-year-old woman and left her young son critically injured.

When Shah Rukh Khan Was Accused For Allegedly Causing Stampede

A tragic incident unfolded at the Vadodara railway station as a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of actor Shah Rukh Khan, who was traveling aboard the August Kranti Express on Monday to promote his upcoming film Raees.

While Shah Rukh did not disembark from the train, he waved to fans and encouraged them to watch the movie through a loudspeaker. The overcrowded platform, packed with fans who had been waiting for hours before the train’s arrival, resulted in one fatality and left another individual critically injured.

The Supreme Court has upheld the Gujarat High Court’s decision to dismiss a criminal case filed against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. The case, originating from a 2017 stampede at Vadodara Railway Station during the promotion of his film Raees, was quashed by the Gujarat High Court in April 2022.

A bench comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar rejected an appeal by the original complainant, Jitendra Madhubhai Solanki, who had challenged the High Court’s ruling. Solanki had alleged that Khan’s presence at the station and his act of throwing T-shirts and smiley balls into the crowd caused the stampede.

After being summoned by a Vadodara court to appear in the matter, Khan had sought relief from the Gujarat High Court, which ruled that the complaint lacked merit as the petitioner was not directly affected by the incident.

Solanki then filed a special leave petition with the Supreme Court, which has now dismissed the appeal, bringing the case to a close.

The case dates back to January 2017, when Shah Rukh Khan and his team traveled from Mumbai to Delhi by train as part of the film’s promotional campaign.

Upon the train’s arrival at Vadodara, a massive crowd had gathered, leading to the alleged stampede incident. Khan was represented in court by senior advocate Siddharth Luthra and a team from Karanjawala & Co., while the petitioner was represented by senior advocate Vijay Kumar.

ALSO READ: Why Was Allu Arjun Arrested? Pushpa 2 Star Looks Pale And Grim As Police Takes Him Into Custody- WATCH VIDEO

