Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Why Was Allu Arjun Arrested? Pushpa 2 Star Looks Pale And Grim As Police Takes Him Into Custody- WATCH VIDEO!

A team from Chikkadpally police station detained Arjun on Friday as part of their inquiry. Deputy Commissioner of Police Akshansh Yadav stated that a thorough investigation is underway

Why Was Allu Arjun Arrested? Pushpa 2 Star Looks Pale And Grim As Police Takes Him Into Custody- WATCH VIDEO!

Telugu actor Allu Arjun was arrested by Hyderabad police in connection with a stampede during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 on December 4. The tragic incident occurred at Sandhya Theatre, resulting in the death of a 39-year-old woman and leaving her son critically injured.

Case Filed Against Allu Arjun

Following the incident, the police registered a case against the management of Sandhya Theatre, Allu Arjun, and his security team. Officials revealed they were not informed in advance about the film team’s attendance at the premiere, which contributed to the disorder.

The case, filed at the Chikkadpally police station, was registered under sections of the law addressing culpable homicide not amounting to murder (BNS section 105) and voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt (118(1) r/w 3(5)).

Allu Arjun’s Arrest and Ongoing Investigation

A team from Chikkadpally police station detained Arjun on Friday as part of their inquiry. Deputy Commissioner of Police Akshansh Yadav stated that a thorough investigation is underway and emphasized that those responsible for the chaos would face stringent legal action.

The incident has raised concerns about safety measures at public events, particularly those involving high-profile personalities.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun Arrested In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

Filed under

allu arjun arrested allu arjun news Pushpa 2 Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

UAE Deputy PM And FM Arrives In India To Attend 15th Joint Commission Meeting

UAE Deputy PM And FM Arrives In India To Attend 15th Joint Commission Meeting

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled Him Out Of His Misery

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled...

Rajnath Singh Leads Constitution Debate, Highlights HR Khanna’s Legacy

Rajnath Singh Leads Constitution Debate, Highlights HR Khanna’s Legacy

Tehsin Poonawala, Sudhanshu Mittal, And S N Srivastav Debate Bulldozer Justice And Judicial Reforms at Legally Speaking Event

Tehsin Poonawala, Sudhanshu Mittal, And S N Srivastav Debate Bulldozer Justice And Judicial Reforms at...

Atul Subhash Case: Where Is Nikita? In-laws Also Missing, Police in Search, New Information Emerges

Atul Subhash Case: Where Is Nikita? In-laws Also Missing, Police in Search, New Information Emerges

Entertainment

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled Him Out Of His Misery

Allu Arjun Once Revealed He Was Jobless After His Debut Movie, Know Which Director Pulled

Allu Arjun Arrested In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case, A Woman Lost Her Life

Allu Arjun Arrested In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case, A Woman Lost Her Life

When Did Baby John Actress Keerthy Suresh First Meet Her Husband Antony Thattil?

When Did Baby John Actress Keerthy Suresh First Meet Her Husband Antony Thattil?

Selena Gomez Ex Justin Bieber’s Wife Hailey Bieber Reacts To Singer Getting Engaged To Benny Blanco, Internet Loses Calm

Selena Gomez Ex Justin Bieber’s Wife Hailey Bieber Reacts To Singer Getting Engaged To Benny

How Is Lil Durk Connected To 2022 Chicago Murder? Federal Prosecutors Reveal New Evidence Ahead Of Detention Hearing

How Is Lil Durk Connected To 2022 Chicago Murder? Federal Prosecutors Reveal New Evidence Ahead

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox