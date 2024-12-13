Allu Arjun Sent To 14-Day Police Custody In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case.

Home
Friday, December 13, 2024
Actor Allu Arjun has been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody and sent to Chanchalguda Central Jail following a tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Actor Allu Arjun has been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody and sent to Chanchalguda Central Jail following a tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The incident took place on December 4 when a large crowd gathered at the theatre to catch a glimpse of the actor. The situation turned chaotic, resulting in the death of 35-year-old Revathi from asphyxiation, while her 13-year-old son, Sreethej, was hospitalized due to injuries from the stampede.

Hyderabad Police arrested Allu Arjun after he was questioned at the Chikkadpally police station. Authorities have cited inadequate crowd control and security measures as contributing factors to the incident. A case has been filed under Sections 105 and 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Allu Arjun, his security personnel, and the theatre management. The victim’s family lodged a complaint accusing the event organisers of negligence.

ALSO READ: Why Was Allu Arjun Arrested? Pushpa 2 Star Looks Pale And Grim As Police Takes Him Into Custody- WATCH VIDEO

