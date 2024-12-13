Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather Be Googled For…’

Hina Khan has been named one of the top 10 most searched actors worldwide on Google in 2024, but she says it's not something she feels proud of. The actress, currently battling Stage 3 breast cancer.

Actress Hina Khan has been named one of the top 10 most searched actors worldwide on Google in 2024, but the news hasn’t brought her the sense of pride many might expect. Instead, Khan, who is currently battling Stage 3 breast cancer, says she would rather be recognized for her professional achievements, not for her health struggles.

Hina Khan Reacts to Google’s Most Searched Actors List

While many congratulated Hina Khan for making the list, the actress took to Instagram to express her discomfort with the attention. She shared a post from a publication showcasing her alongside actors Pawan Kalyan and Nimrat Kaur, noting that they were all among the top 10 most searched actors globally. However, Khan clarified that she does not see this as an accomplishment.

“I see a lot of people congratulating me on this new development, but honestly, for me, it’s neither an achievement nor something to be proud of,” Hina wrote.

Khan went on to emphasize that she wishes no one should have to be Googled because of a health diagnosis or personal struggles. Her journey with cancer has been one of transparency, but she expressed her desire to be known for her work and achievements rather than her health battle.

“I wish and pray that no one should be Googled because of their diagnosis or any health-related hardships,” she shared. “I have always appreciated people’s genuine regard and respect for my journey, but I would rather be acknowledged for my work and accomplishments… just like I have been before and during my diagnosis.”

Hina Khan’s Cancer Battle and Public Journey

At 37 years old, Hina Khan was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in June 2024. Throughout her treatment, she has been open about her emotional and physical challenges, using her platform to inspire others facing similar health battles. Khan’s honesty about her diagnosis has garnered widespread admiration, but she remains focused on being recognized for her career and the impact she continues to make in the entertainment industry.

While making the Google list may be seen as an achievement by many, Hina Khan’s message is clear: she wants to be acknowledged for her professional accomplishments and not merely for her health-related challenges. As she continues her treatment and career, Khan hopes to be remembered for her talent, hard work, and the positive influence she has on her fans and the public.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram Advocates For More Women, Not More MPs