Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather Be Googled For…’

Hina Khan has been named one of the top 10 most searched actors worldwide on Google in 2024, but she says it's not something she feels proud of. The actress, currently battling Stage 3 breast cancer.

Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather Be Googled For…’

Actress Hina Khan has been named one of the top 10 most searched actors worldwide on Google in 2024, but the news hasn’t brought her the sense of pride many might expect. Instead, Khan, who is currently battling Stage 3 breast cancer, says she would rather be recognized for her professional achievements, not for her health struggles.

Hina Khan Reacts to Google’s Most Searched Actors List

While many congratulated Hina Khan for making the list, the actress took to Instagram to express her discomfort with the attention. She shared a post from a publication showcasing her alongside actors Pawan Kalyan and Nimrat Kaur, noting that they were all among the top 10 most searched actors globally. However, Khan clarified that she does not see this as an accomplishment.

“I see a lot of people congratulating me on this new development, but honestly, for me, it’s neither an achievement nor something to be proud of,” Hina wrote.

Khan went on to emphasize that she wishes no one should have to be Googled because of a health diagnosis or personal struggles. Her journey with cancer has been one of transparency, but she expressed her desire to be known for her work and achievements rather than her health battle.

“I wish and pray that no one should be Googled because of their diagnosis or any health-related hardships,” she shared. “I have always appreciated people’s genuine regard and respect for my journey, but I would rather be acknowledged for my work and accomplishments… just like I have been before and during my diagnosis.”

Hina Khan’s Cancer Battle and Public Journey

At 37 years old, Hina Khan was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in June 2024. Throughout her treatment, she has been open about her emotional and physical challenges, using her platform to inspire others facing similar health battles. Khan’s honesty about her diagnosis has garnered widespread admiration, but she remains focused on being recognized for her career and the impact she continues to make in the entertainment industry.

While making the Google list may be seen as an achievement by many, Hina Khan’s message is clear: she wants to be acknowledged for her professional accomplishments and not merely for her health-related challenges. As she continues her treatment and career, Khan hopes to be remembered for her talent, hard work, and the positive influence she has on her fans and the public.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram Advocates For More Women, Not More MPs

Filed under

Hina Khan Google in 2024

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Inclusion Of Muslim Women On Waqf Boards A Progressive Step’: Salman Khurshid Speaks On Constitutionality of The Waqf Act At Legally Speaking Dialogue

‘Inclusion Of Muslim Women On Waqf Boards A Progressive Step’: Salman Khurshid Speaks On Constitutionality...

Delimitation, One Nation One Poll (ONOP), And More With Union Minister of Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal | Legally Speaking

Delimitation, One Nation One Poll (ONOP), And More With Union Minister of Law & Justice...

CBI Fails To File Chargesheet: Kolkata Rape Case Suspects Released On Bail, eaving Victim’s Family Heartbroken

CBI Fails To File Chargesheet: Kolkata Rape Case Suspects Released On Bail, eaving Victim’s Family...

Will Delimitation Disrupt The North-South Balance In Parliament? | Everything Decoded | NewsX

Will Delimitation Disrupt The North-South Balance In Parliament? | Everything Decoded | NewsX

WATCH | Karthigai Deepam 2024: Maha Deepam Lit At Tiruvannamalai’s 2668-Foot Mountain, Devotee Chants ‘Arokara’

WATCH | Karthigai Deepam 2024: Maha Deepam Lit At Tiruvannamalai’s 2668-Foot Mountain, Devotee Chants ‘Arokara’

Entertainment

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede In Vadodara, Leaving One Dead

THROWBACK: A Criminal Case Was Once Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan For Allegedly Causing Stampede

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events – EXPLAINED!

Allu Arjun Arrested In Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede Case: A Complete Timeline Of Tragic Events

Could Allu Arjun’s Case Be Dropped? ‘I Was Not Aware Of The Arrest,’ Says Victim’s Husband

Could Allu Arjun’s Case Be Dropped? ‘I Was Not Aware Of The Arrest,’ Says Victim’s

BREAKING: Allu Arjun Sent To 14-Day Police Custody In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

BREAKING: Allu Arjun Sent To 14-Day Police Custody In Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox