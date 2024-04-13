Actor Sahil Khan to Provide Statement to Mumbai Police in Mahadev Betting App Case

Actor Sahil Khan is slated to furnish his statement before the Mumbai Police on Saturday regarding his alleged involvement in the Mahadev betting app case, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

The summons issued by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Mumbai cyber cell in December 2023 mandated Sahil and three other individuals to present themselves for questioning. However, Sahil failed to comply with the directive at the appointed time.

The magnitude of the alleged scam, as outlined in the first information report (FIR), is estimated to be approximately Rs 15,000 crore, underscoring the scale and gravity of the purported offenses.

Last year, Ravi Uppal, a prominent figure implicated in the case, was apprehended in Dubai by local authorities. Sources reveal that Uppal’s arrest was facilitated by the Dubai police following the issuance of a red corner notice by Interpol, at the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

While Sahil Khan gained prominence for his roles in films such as ‘Style’ and ‘Excuse Me’, he has since transitioned into a career as a fitness expert. Notably, he founded Divine Nutrition, a company specializing in fitness supplements including whey protein, creatine, and muscle gainers, positioning himself as a prominent figure in the health and wellness industry.

As Sahil prepares to provide his statement to the Mumbai Police, the unfolding investigation into the Mahadev betting app case continues to captivate public attention, underscoring the complex interplay between celebrity, commerce, and law enforcement in contemporary India.