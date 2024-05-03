Ajay Devgn’s 'Shaitaan' to Release on OTT on May 4

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Shaitaan’ opened in theatres on March 8 and emerged as a massive commercial success. The horror-thriller, shot on a budget of Rs 60 crore, grossed nearly Rs 211 crore globally to exceed all expectations. It also received rave reviews with critics lauding the screenplay and dark twists. The film is now set to premiere on OTT.

Ajay Devgn-led ‘Shaitaan’ to Release on Netflix on May 4

‘Shaitaan’, one of the biggest hits of the year, will premiere on Netflix on Friday (May 4). The streaming platform shared the news with an Instagram post.

The caption read: Ghar ke darwaze band rakhna, kahi Shaitaan na aa jaye🔥😶Shaitaan starts streaming midnight, on Netflix! #ShaitaanOnNetflix @ajaydevgn @actormaddy @jyotika @jankibodiwala #JyotiDeshpande @kumarmangatpathak @abhishekpathakk #VikasBahl @officialjiostudios @adffilms @panorama_studios @panoramamusic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The movie comes to OTT nearly two months after it premiered in theatres in March.

About ‘Shaitaan’

‘Shaitaan’, directed by Vikas Behl, revolves around the clash between good and evil. Besides Ajay Devgn, the cast includes R Madhavan and Jyotika. This is Jyo’s first Hindi film in nearly 25 years. She made her debut with Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1999) but soon shifted to the Tamil film industry. Her notable Kollywood releases include Vaali, Mozhi, and Rajinikanth’s Chandramukhi. She also carved a niche in the Telugu industry with her work in Mass and Tagore.

Shaitaan is produced under Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios. It is a remake of the Gujarati film Vash, which featured Hitu Kanodia in the lead. Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti and Sandeep Francis serve as the cinematographer and editor, respectively. Amit Trivedi is its music composer.

Shaitaan Comes to OTT at a time when Devgn is working on ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ in which he will be seen alongside Anil Kapoor. He also has ‘Raid 2’ in his kitty. Jyoytika, on the other hand, is promoting ‘Srikanth’, starring Rajkumar Rao. It is set to hit screens on May 10.

‘Shaitaan’, meanwhile, is set to stream on Netflix from May 4.