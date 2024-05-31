Anuradha Paudwal Becomes First Indian To Present The Teachings Of Shri ADI SHANKARACHARYA At British Parliament

A multicultural evening was celebrated in the House of Commons at the British Parliament, United Kingdom with the release of “The Works of Adi Shankaracharya”, a music series of the scriptures by the great teacher, master, and philosopher of Sanatan Dharma, presented by Anuradha Paudwal.

The event also witnessed the release of a cross-border music collaboration between India and Bangladesh. Indian playback singer Padmashri Anuradha Paudwal and Bangladeshi music composer Asif Ali launched their album with great fanfare.

Paudwal’s mission is to familiarize the world with Sanatan Dharma, a mother philosophy that encompasses various religious doctrines and teaches humans to live in harmony with themselves and the world around them.

It is a universal philosophy that binds a diverse society together. The evening spearheaded a movement where people from diverse backgrounds and faiths were united by love and respect for their origins, a thought endorsed by Sanatan philosophy.

The initiative was attended and greatly appreciated by the host and MP of the British Parliament – Ms Seema Malhotra, Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon – Minister of State for Middle East, North Africa, South Asia, United Nations and the Commonwealth, Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, Shri Gopi Hinduja, Head of the Hinduja Group and many esteemed members of the audience.

Padmashri Dr. Anuradha Paudwal unveiled her music series Works of Adi Shankaracharya, teachings of a much revered philosopher and teacher of Sanatan who single handedly strived to reintroduce a purist Vedic way of life for commoners and kings alike.

Bharat’s great knowledge, was endangered by invaders and foreign ideas and common man was consumed by confusion and misleading knowledge about how to achieve their goals.

Adi Shankaracharya taught pure Vedic wisdom that allows to achieve material and spiritual success. He was a traditionalist who did not dilute or misinterpret systems but was proud of his origin as a Devta Upasaka.

On this development, Anuradha ji said, “Sanatan Dharma, is often misinterpreted. In reality, it encompasses a timeless and universal philosophy that promotes individual strength, harmony and an inclusive ecosystem.

Its teachings emphasize the importance of inner peace, spiritual growth and the interconnectedness of all beings. By promoting these values, it seeks to create a world where diverse cultures can unite under a common platform of mutual respect and understanding. I am committed to taking this message of peace and unity to audiences around the world”.

