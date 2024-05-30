Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Honeymoon Phase Has 'Worn Off' With Actor Being Exhausted With Singer's Lifestyle: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are probably going through a rough patch in their marriage and several reports have claimed that they might soon call it quits. While the question mark over their marriage still looms, a new report has shared that the two are not on the same page and the duo has reportedly been ‘taking some space’ to determine whether the relationship is right for both of them or not.

A source close to Lopez spilled the beans on the same revealing the 54-year-old star has “started ramping up her work commitments and prepping for her tour.” The acclaimed crooner is currently gearing up for This Is Me… Live tour next month. On this the source added, “She’s very focused on work and overextends herself. ”

Meanwhile, Affleck, 51, “doesn’t agree with Jennifer’s lifestyle” and apparently feels ‘worn down’ by the marriage. The Academy Award winner has been ‘checked out.” The insider shared they are on ‘two completely different pages most of the time,’ adding, “The honeymoon phase has worn off.”

Another source close to Jennifer Lopez said, “Both have demanding careers that often require them to be in different cities. Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively, and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments.”

The insider added, “They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict.”

Despite their disagreements, Jennifer Lopez has remained "committed to working on the marriage." The source also said, "Affleck has struggled with loneliness and realized how much he misses Jen," especially after moving out of their $60 million Bel Air mansion and into a $100,000 monthly rental, he source added. Reports of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marital woes began circulating last week after the pair hadn't been seen together since late March.

