Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Male Chauvinism And Backward-Thinking Energy Pisses Her Off: I’ve Met The Wokest Person…

Janhvi Kapoor is currently one of the most beloved and prominent actresses in the industry. The young star has demonstrated her talent through her choice of films and has received acclaim for her performances. In a recent interview, she discussed her experiences with male chauvinism and shared her thoughts on the issue.

When asked about dealing with creepy guy energy and if she can sense it, Janhvi said, “Yeah, I don’t know about creepy, but I have an antenna for male chauvinist and backward-thinking energy, and that pisses me off. Like, I’ve met the wokest person on the planet, and even that person can have double standards without realizing it.”

The actress further added that men can be intimidated by ambitious women, noting that while many claim they want a career-driven partner, truly being okay with it is a different ball game altogether. Ranveer then asked if she had ever broken up with someone for that reason, to which Janhvi replied, “I guess you could say that, I don’t know.”

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. The film received rave reviews from both fans and critics. Additionally, she made cameos in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Janhvi Kapoor will reunite with Varun Dhawan for Dharma Productions’ Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. She also has Ulajh lined up. Additionally, Kapoor is set to make her South debut alongside Jr NTR in Devara.

Moreover, if reports are to be believed, Janhvi will also share screen space with Ram Charan and Suriya. According to sources, Janhvi is set to play the role of Draupadi in the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed film Karna, which stars Suriya in the titular role.

