'Are Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix Compelled To Confront Each Other At The Vanderpump Rules Reunion?'

The much-anticipated Vanderpump Rules reunion kicked off this week with a dramatic start, as former partners Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval found themselves sitting in the same semi-circle, acknowledging each other’s presence for the first time since last season’s reunion.

The trailer for the post-finale sitdown hinted at explosive revelations to come, as the main cast gathered in Los Angeles to dissect the events of season 11, which began filming immediately after the infamous “Scandoval” season concluded.

In the previous episode, tensions reached a boiling point when Madix left a cast event early, refusing to film with Sandoval after he attempted a taped apology. Their communication had been limited to a third party throughout the season, marking a significant shift in their dynamic.

Season 11 primarily delved into the aftermath of a national scandal involving Sandoval’s secret affair with former castmate Rachel Leviss, leading to Leviss’s departure from the show. The fallout from this scandal set the stage for much of the season’s drama.

READ MORE : It Would Be Wrong to Say Sanjay Leela Bhansali Glamourised the Lives of Tawaifs in ‘Heeramandi, Says Richa Chadha | Exclusive

One of the most prominent storylines this season was Sandoval and Madix navigating their cohabitation in the same home following the revelation of Sandoval’s affair. Madix had already filed a petition to force the sale of their $2 million property. During the reunion, they skirted around the topic of the house’s status, citing legal restrictions. Madix, who has reportedly purchased a new house in Los Angeles, revealed, “I’ve been in an Airbnb and then living in New York. At the current moment, no [I’m not living there], I did not spend the night there last night.”

Sandoval also addressed the claims made against him by Leviss, expressing his frustration with her actions. “Looking back, I think she’s a f-cking coward. And I think her sitting here and preaching to everybody that she’s moving on, but still talking relentlessly about me and everybody is just ridiculous,” he remarked. He criticized Leviss’s departure from the iHeartMedia “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast, citing mental health issues and unequal pay for herself and her co-stars. “We both did this. We both chose to do it. We’re both responsible,” he added.

As for their personal lives post-reunion, Sandoval has moved on and is now romantically involved with Victoria Lee Robinson, ex of actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Meanwhile, Madix has ventured into new territory, starring in Broadway’s Chicago and hosting this summer’s Love Island.

The cast is now taking a break from filming before gearing up for the production of season 12, promising more drama and intrigue for fans of Vanderpump Rules.

READ MORE : ‘Chandu Champion’ First Poster: Kartik Aaryan Impresses as a Determined Athlete in Kabir Khan’s Film

Show Full Article