'Chandu Champion' First Poster: Kartik Aaryan Impresses as a Determined Athlete in Kabir Khan’s Film

Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in ‘Chandu Champion’, billed as one of the biggest films of his career. The film has piqued the curiosity of fans as it features the heartthrob in a new avatar and marks his first collaboration with filmmaker Kabir Khan. Here is some big news for those looking forward to the film. Its first look poster is out and it is a treat for movie buffs.

Kartik Aaryan Sports a New Look in ‘Chandu Champion’ Poster

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 15, to share the first look poster of ‘Chandu Champion’. It features him as an athlete who gears up to prove his mettle. Kartik is seen in a langot and has a determined expression on his face, His physical transformation too is quite remarkable.

Kartik’s caption read: Champion Aa Raha Hai… Super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of my career #ChanduChampion 💪🏻 🇮🇳 #14thjune @kabirkhankk #SajidNadiadwala @ipritamofficial @nadiadwalagrandson @kabirkhanfilms @wardakhannadiadwala @tseries.official @penmovies

This is the first time Kartik, best known for his monologues, plays an athlete on the big screen. Going by the poster, ‘Chandu Champion’ has the potential to be a winner for all.

About ‘Chandu Champion’

‘Chandu Champion’ is a sports drama, directed by Kabir Khan. The filmmaker is best known for directing the Salman Khan-led ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and Ranveer Singh’s sports drama ’83’. Kartik’s film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Pritam composes music for the flick. It is reportedly based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.It is set to hit screens on June 14.

Interestingly, Chandu Champion’s poster comes at a time when Kartik is going through a busy phase on the work front. He was last seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, which did decent business at the box office. He is currently working on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, directed by Anees Bazmee.

