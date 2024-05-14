Naseeruddin Shah Feels Bollywood Films Lack Substance: 'Korean Films Are Better'

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah shared his candid views on the current state of Bollywood films at a recent event in Mumbai, emphasizing that Korean films surpass Bollywood films in quality and criticizing the term ‘Bollywood’ itself.

Naseeruddin Shah argued that while Indian food is gaining global recognition for its substance and quality, Bollywood films lack these attributes. He predicted that the popularity of Hindi films is a temporary bubble that will eventually burst due to their lack of genuine substance and ulterior motives.

The veteran star shared, “Korean films are better than Bollywood films, and we keep claiming that the whole world is watching Bollywood films. First of all, I hate the word ‘Bollywood’. Just like Indian food is gaining fame worldwide due to its inherent qualities, Bollywood films are said to be gaining fame. However, I guarantee that this bubble will burst one day because these films lack substance and are made with motives everyone is aware of.”

Shah further said, “Hollywood is the only reference point we have. Like Indian food is eaten, our films are also seen that way. However, Indian food has at least some flavour in it. The Hindi bubble will burst one day, and I’m sure about it because there is a lack of substance in it.”

Naseeruddin Shah’s remarks reflect his strong disapproval of the commercial motivations driving Bollywood, contrasting it with the artistic integrity he perceives in Korean cinema. He implies that Bollywood’s focus on marketability over meaningful content will ultimately lead to its downfall.

Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in “Kuttey,” directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj. The film also starred Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

